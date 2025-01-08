Unstoppable DJ Ngakz takes SA’s music scene by storm

Bokamoso Mpho Ngakane, popularly known as DJ Ngakz, is a 14-year-old who is bound for greatness in South Africa’s entertainment and music sector.

DJ Ngakz from Krugersdorp has demonstrated that age does not limit success in music and entrepreneurship.

She currently balances her job as a resident DJ at Rockets Bryanston with her studies.

DJ Ngakz stated in an interview with Sunday World that her journey started with an indisputable passion for music.

“To date, I am captivating audiences with my unique blend of amapiano, three-step, and soul music genres,” said DJ Ngakz.

“My ability to connect with my audience and evoke emotion through my mixes showcases talent beyond my age.

“For me, being a DJ is not just about music; it is about connecting souls and healing through sound.”

The success stories of industry titans like Uncle Waffles, TxC, and DJ Zinhle inspire her to strive for greater things.

Widely recognised for her skill

DJ Ngakz aspires to create a personal brand that combines music and business, just like her favourite artists.

DJ Ngakz is still relatively young, but she has already gained recognition for her skill.

She exemplifies leadership and tenacity in all she does, from winning honours like the Jack Skelly Trophy for loyalty and integrity to being a member of the Representative Council of Learners.

According to DJ Ngakz, she is more than just a rising star; she is a source of inspiration and hope for young people.

No matter how difficult the path may seem, she encourages young people to maintain focus, prioritise their education, and never give up on their dreams.

“Young people should wake up and do what they love; if I can do it, so can they. Embracing my mantra is me taking charge of my destiny.

“I am determined to leave a legacy that empowers the next generation of leaders.”

