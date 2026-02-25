Uthando neS’thembu’s MaKhwela not fazed by the noise

She arrived as Number 5 and wasted no time making her presence felt. Samkelisiwe ‘MaKhwela’ Khwela, the youngest wife of outspoken KwaZulu-Natal polygamist Musa Mseleku, has stepped firmly into the spotlight this season, bringing fresh energy, bold honesty and a new baby girl into the polygamy.

And she is not fazed by the noise.

“Reality television has changed me in ways I never imagined. It taught me resilience. Having a public life forced me to grow a thicker skin,” she said.

Humbled by motherhood

Since officially joining the family on-screen, viewers have watched her transition into motherhood, a role she describes as both humbling and life-altering.

“Motherhood has transformed me in the most beautiful way. It has softened me, strengthened me and given me a deeper purpose. I’m learning about patience and unconditional love every single day,” she shared.

While social media has had plenty to say, Khwela insists most encounters in public are positive.

“People are warm and supportive. Yes, sometimes it’s overwhelming when they feel like they know everything about my life, but I stay grounded and remind myself who I am.”

When asked about her favourite part of being a Mseleku, her answer is unapologetic.

“Believe it or not, it’s my man. I love being able to execute the tasks he entrusts me with,” she said.

Pregnancy rumours

She also sets the record straight on pregnancy rumours, that she was not expecting another bundle of joy. She is currently raising her first born daughter, Methuli.

Away from the cameras, she says, she is far more reserved.

“There’s a very soft and private version of me that people don’t get to see.”

Khwela’s journey is unfolding on Season 9 of Uthando neS’thembu, currently airing on Mzansi Magic.

The long-running reality series follows the complex dynamics of the Mseleku family’s polygamous marriage, tackling love, conflict, culture and the tensions that keep viewers glued to their screens and straight onto X after every episode.

