Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi remembered as giant of SA storytelling

South Africa continues to mourn the loss of veteran actor, playwright and traditional gospel musician Seputla Sebogodi, with tributes pouring in from across the country’s arts and entertainment industry for a man remembered as a gifted storyteller, mentor and consummate professional.

His family confirmed in a statement on Thursday that Sebogodi passed away on the evening of July 15 after complications related to diabetes.

“The immediate family of Seputla Sebogodi confirms, with profound sadness, his passing on the evening of 15 July 2026 following complications related to diabetes.”

Enduring legacy

Sebogodi, whose career spanned more than four decades, leaves behind an enduring legacy in television, theatre and music.

He was best known for his memorable portrayal of Nkusheng in the acclaimed Sepedi drama Bophelo Ke Semphekgo and Kenneth Mashaba in the long-running SABC1 soapie Generations. His work in theatre and traditional gospel music further cemented his status as one of South Africa’s cultural icons.

The Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) described Sebogodi as a towering figure whose contribution to South African storytelling would continue to inspire generations of artists.

LAM chairperson Mphoza Mashabela said the veteran actor’s humility and dedication made him one of the country’s finest creative talents.

“Seputla Sebogodi was a giant of South African storytelling whose talent, humility and dedication enriched our country’s creative landscape. His performances will continue to inspire generations of artists, while his contribution to our cultural heritage will never be forgotten. We convey our deepest condolences to his loved ones and all who were touched by his remarkable life.”

Honoured while still alive

Mashabela also reflected on the honour of recognising Sebogodi while he was still alive, revealing that the veteran actor was among 10 artists celebrated at the Limpopo Legends Awards, in partnership with SAMPRA, in 2022.

“Limpopo Legends Awards, in partnership with SAMPRA, honoured 10 Limpopo legends in 2022, and one of them was the legendary Seputla Sebogodi. This is a great loss. I’m so down. I don’t even believe it. We honoured him and he received his flowers while he was still alive. He was a comrade in the entertainment industry.”

Mashabela said LAM would engage the Sebogodi family to ensure the veteran actor receives a fitting farewell.

“As LAM, we will engage with the family and give him the moving send-off he deserves. I have just engaged Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba, who also sent her message of condolences to the family and the entertainment industry in the province.”

Sebogodi’s long-time friend and creative industry activist Ernest Moikangoa said the industry had lost far more than a celebrated performer.

“Seputla saw no age, class or creed. He simply saw people and encouraged us, even at the height of his fame, to always be focused and resolute.”

‘Library’ of wisdom

Moikangoa described the late actor as “a library” whose wisdom and mentorship shaped the careers of countless artists.

“We did not only lose Seputla, the thespian, but we have lost a library that most of us benefited from its wisdom. I have always told him that he was born in the wrong country because he was never truly appreciated enough.”

He added that Sebogodi’s generosity and commitment to nurturing young talent would never be forgotten.

“His death has robbed our industry of a genius and a great person who loved his craft while mentoring many youngsters in the arts space. I will be forever grateful for his contribution to our industry, and I, along with many others, will forever be grateful to have met and worked with him.”

Production house Tshedza Pictures, which worked with Sebogodi on The River and The Republic, also paid tribute to the veteran actor, remembering him as an exceptional professional whose presence elevated every production he was part of.

“Tshedza Pictures grieves together with the Sebogodi family and the rest of South Africa at the passing of a television giant that was Ntate Seputla, who we were fortunate enough to collaborate with on The River and on The Republic, where he won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal in the series. A consummate professional who touched our hearts off and on set. He will forever be missed.”

A remarkable actor

Veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube also honoured his late colleague, describing Sebogodi as a man who fulfilled his life’s purpose with grace and whose legacy would continue to inspire generations.

“The stage of life reminds us that we are only custodians of the gifts entrusted to us. Seputla Sebogodi fulfilled his purpose with grace, dignity, and excellence, leaving footprints that time cannot erase.

“His departure is not only the loss of a remarkable actor but also of a wise legend whose life enriched our industry and our nation. We are poorer in his absence, yet richer because he lived among us.

“May his family find strength in knowing that his legacy will continue to inspire generations. Rest well, Seputla. Your work is done, but your light remains.”

As tributes continue to pour in, Sebogodi is being remembered not only for the unforgettable characters he brought to life on stage and screen, but also for the lives he touched through his generosity, mentorship and unwavering commitment to South African storytelling.

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