Veteran actress and beauty queen Cynthia Shange has died

South Africa is mourning the death of veteran actress and former beauty queen Cynthia Shange, who passed away on Monday, April 20, 2026, at the age of 76.

According to a statement released by her family, Shange died in the early hours of the morning at a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal following an illness.

Her daughter, Nonhle Thema, also confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram post on Monday.

“With a heavy heart, I share the news about our dear mother. Please keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time,” she wrote.

A memorial poster shared online described Shange as “a graceful and compassionate soul whose presence brought warmth, dignity, and kindness to all who knew her”.

The poster added that funeral details will be announced in due course.

Described as a trailblazer in the local entertainment industry, Shange first rose to prominence in the 1970s when she was crowned the first black Miss Africa South.

At a time when pageantry was still segregated, her win marked a watershed moment in history.

She later represented South Africa at the Miss World pageant in London in 1972, where she secured an impressive fifth place.

Formidable acting career

Beyond the pageant stage, Shange built a formidable acting career that spanned decades.

She became a household name through her role in the popular isiZulu drama Udeliwe, where her performance resonated deeply with audiences.

She also portrayed Mkabayi in the mini-series Shaka Zulu, further cementing her place in South African television history.

In the 1990s, Shange continued to dominate screens, appearing in several productions.

A new generation of viewers came to know and love her through her role on SABC2’s long-running soapie Muvhango, where she played a respected matriarch.

Her contribution to the arts did not go unnoticed. Over the years, she received several accolades, including a Lifetime Achievement Award at the South African Film and Television Awards, as well as honours from the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards.

Shange is survived by her daughters Sihle and Nonhle; her sons Ayanda and Benele Thema; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Her family said her legacy will live on through the generations she inspired, both on and off screen.

Also Read: Veteran actress Cynthia Shange opens up about health scare

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