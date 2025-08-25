Veteran actress Nandi Nyembe died without receiving funds raised for her

South Africa is mourning the loss of veteran actress Nandi Nyembe, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 75.

The star, who became a household name through her unforgettable performances in Yizo Yizo, Zone 14, and Showmax’s Adulting, died without ever receiving the aid that had been raised for her or the long-promised visit from Gayton McKenzie, the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture.

Earlier in the year, a viral video exposed Nyembe’s financial struggles.

The actress disclosed at the time that she had spent R88 000 of her hard-earned savings on her son’s medical bills, leaving her with little to survive on.

The heartbreaking revelation moved fans, colleagues, and well-wishers to rally behind her, leading to a fundraising event at a Soweto eatery, Disoufeng, on April 28.

Sunday World can reveal that the event raised just R6 000, but Nyembe never received the payment.

Empty promises

According to her daughter, Thami Nyembe, the money never reached her mother almost four months later after the fundraising gig.

Promised necessities, including a heater for winter, also failed to materialise due to delays and alleged poor coordination by the organisers.

“She never received the funds or the items before her passing; I was busy with work when they were supposed to do the drop-off,” Thami told Sunday World, confirming the family’s disappointment.

In April, McKenzie joined the groundswell of support when he pledged R20 000 of his personal funds during a video call that was widely circulated on social media.

McKenzie also promised to visit Nyembe in Soweto within two weeks to check on her well-being.

Despite making the donation, Sunday World understands that McKenzie never carried out his promised visit.

Instead, McKenzie only made his way to the family home on Sunday, the day after her death.

Nyembe’s passing has reignited public debate about the treatment of veteran actors, many of whom struggle financially despite their immense contribution to the entertainment industry.

Wider neglect of artists

For decades, Nyembe graced television screens and stage productions, carving out a legacy as one of South Africa’s most versatile and respected performers.

Her portrayals captured the grit, humour, and resilience of township life, echoing throughout generations.

Her death not only robbed the country of a cultural icon but also highlights the wider neglect of artists who built South Africa’s creative landscape.

As tributes continue to pour in from across the country, fans and fellow actors alike are calling for structural change to ensure that legends like Nyembe are not left to struggle in silence.

Many will forever regard her as a towering figure, her artistry transcending entertainment and reflecting the realities and spirit of the communities she represented.

Despite Nyembe’s passing, her legacy and the lessons her life imparts will endure.