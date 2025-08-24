Veteran actress Nandi Nyembe dies

- Advertisement -

A giant tree has indeed fallen with the passing of this veteran actress who had been battling poor health for some time.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has confirmed the passing of actress Nandi Nyembe at the age of 75.

Nyembe died just days after her birthday on 19 August.

“It is with profound sorrow that the Nyembe Family, together with the National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture [have] to announce the passing of one of South Africa’s most treasured icons of the arts, Mam’ Nandi Nyembe,” McKenzie said.

The Nyembe family expressed their sadness in a statement. “Our hearts are broken as we share the loss of our beloved mother and grandmother, Nandi Nyembe,” they said. Her grandson, Jabulani Nyembe said, “To the world, she was a gifted actress; to us, she was our everything. Her love, laughter, and strength will stay with us always. We are so grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support during this time.”

Film organisation, Actors Spaces, called her death a great loss.

“The loss of a giant will be felt far beyond what we can see or explain,” the organisation shared.

“Nandi Nyembe’s contribution is imprinted in our theatres, sets and books, a thespian of note and a true joy to be around. We stand in applause for your final curtain call. Your impact lives always.”

Poor health

Nyembe was wheelchair-bound and had been struggling to make ends meet.

Last year, she sought donations for her medical bills. She called for help from supporters and the government.

“I now know how it feels to beg people for money. But I’m not that kind of person,” she said at the time.

“I can’t have people feeling pity for me because I believe I can do things myself. I don’t believe I need handouts.”

Her financial issues were mainly due to spending over R88,000 on medical treatment for her son.

She stated, she was not looking for handouts and was willing to work.

The former Isibaya actress had suffered issues with her spinal cord and had surgery on her right knee while awaiting surgery on the left knee.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she stated that she did not receive any relief funds.

Career highlights

Her career includes several highly distinguished roles. She portrayed memorable roles on shows such as Yizo Yizo, Soul Buddyz, Isibaya, How to Ruin Christmas, House Of Zwide, Isono, Adulting and The River to name a few.

The KwaZulu Natal-born actress started performing in theatre productions before moving into television and film.

Her father was a boxer and mother an actress and tap dancer.

She was raised by her grandmother, who was a school teacher.

After living in different cities with her grandmother, they settled in Soweto, where her drama career began at the Market Theatre.

