Veteran broadcaster Mapaseka Mokwele’s mission to inspire

Life coach and veteran broadcaster Mapaseka Mokwele was recently the keynote speaker at the Serite Park Lifestyle women’s day celebration.

Speaking to Sunday World, Mokwele said empowering herself is an ongoing process. Understanding where she is, being aware of her surroundings and having a sisterhood are some of the things that empower her.

“The woman in me makes me a strong woman, and it also fulfils me. I always avoid being called a strong woman because there is an expectation of being a strong woman. People expect you to be able to handle anything that happens to you. My strength is in me understanding and accepting that it does not always have to be hard. And my femininity is what makes me a strong woman,” said Mokwele.

Here for female solidarity

She emphasised the importance of women standing in solidarity with each other. This does not mean accepting abuse and being unkind towards one another.

“It means we should support one another and realising each other’s dreams. Supportive roles do not necessarily mean that we need to spend money or being there with that person. We need to be kind to one another as women. And always remember that if it hurts you, chances are that it may hurt the next person.”

She added that it is important for those who have walked the path to make sure that they are pulling those that are coming behind them.

“If you have a child, you need to be sharing with your girl child. Make them understand that it is okay for them to believe in themselves. To stand up for themselves, and that abuse is not the norm.

“They also need to be aware that if things go wrong, they can depend on you to help and guide them. We also need to teach the boy child to communicate, to love and make them understand things better.”

