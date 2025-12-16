Veteran musician Zakes Bantwini calls for urgent overhaul of SAMAs

Grammy Award-winning musician and producer Zakhele Madida, popularly known as Zakes Bantwini, has issued a strong call for reform at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

Zakes warns that if the country does not urgently restore credibility and trust, it risks losing one of its most important cultural institutions.

In a detailed open letter following this year’s awards, Zakes said the SAMAs have declined so severely that many in the industry barely noticed they were taking place.

“Yesterday [Sunday], the South African Music Awards happened. I’m a musician, and I barely knew about it. That’s not me being careless; that’s where we are now,” he wrote.

He stated that the SAMAs, once a national event that brought the country to a standstill, have since lost relevance among artists, fans, and the broader public.

“There was a time when the SAMAs meant the whole country stopped,” he said. “Now, yesterday came and passed.” Barely a mention on social media. Artists weren’t there. Fans didn’t care.”

Zakes pointed to the contrast between the global success of South African artists and the waning influence of local awards, citing the international rise of stars such as Tyla as evidence that the country’s talent is not the problem.

“Our artists are doing big things internationally. Tyla’s success shows the world is paying attention to what we’re creating here,” he said.

“But we get more excited about global recognition than we do about our awards.”

Disconnect between winners and audiences

While acknowledging the importance of international validation, he warned that neglecting local institutions sends a damaging message to emerging artists.

“When we neglect the SAMAs, we’re neglecting ourselves,” he said. “We’re teaching the next generation that you only matter if you’re recognized overseas first.”

He also directed criticism at the SAMA judging process, saying years of questionable decisions have eroded public trust.

“Year after year, artists and fans complained about winners who didn’t make sense. Albums of the Year that nobody heard, Songs of the Year that weren’t playing anywhere. That’s not okay.”

He said the disconnect between winners and audiences had led to widespread apathy.

“Fans stopped trusting that the SAMAs reflected reality. Artists stopped believing the awards were fair. And slowly, we all stopped caring.”

The musician stressed that responsibility does not lie with judges alone, calling on artists to also take accountability for failing to support the awards.

“When we don’t show up, we’re part of the problem. When the stage is empty because someone couldn’t be bothered to attend, what message does that send to fans?”

Zakes said artists prioritising international opportunities over local awards further undermines the SAMAs.

“These are our awards. They belong to us,” he said. “If we don’t fight for them, who will?”

Plea for meaningful reforms

He also called on the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), which oversees the SAMAs, to lead meaningful reforms.

“RiSA needs to make the judging process transparent. They need panels with diverse voices, people who are actually in touch with what’s happening across genres and regions.”

According to the musician, rebuilding trust will require accountability, transparency, and leadership willing to make difficult changes.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s not impossible. Other countries have reformed their music awards to reflect what’s actually happening. We can do the same,” he said.

He warned that failure to act could have lasting consequences for young musicians across the country.

“If we let the SAMAs fade completely, we’re robbing young artists of something to work toward. We’re destroying the infrastructure that should support and celebrate them throughout their careers.”

