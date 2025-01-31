Veteran singer Suthukazi Arosi asks for help as she battles cancer

Veteran singer and actress Suthukazi “Suthu” Arosi is not well. She has cancer, and she needs financial and medical help.

Family friend and spokesperson, Bongani Mahlangu, told Sunday World that Arosi has been suffering from the terminal illness for some time. She was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer last October.

Advocate of Ubuntu in her music

“In the last few months, Suthu, 64, has been in and out of hospital undergoing chemotherapy treatment. All this time, she has been able to fight for her life through the grace of God and care from loved ones and friends. Throughout her 40-year career in the arts, Suthu used her talent to advocate for the African philosophy and a culture of uBuntu – Motho ke Motho Ka Batho,” said Mahlangu.

“While doctors are still trying to figure out the type of cancer tormenting Suthu, there is hope and belief she will soon be back on her feet. She has more chemotherapy sessions to undergo, and the bills are mounting. Thus, the Arosi family is pleading for support and assistance from those in a position to help,” said Mahlangu.

Lives with mom, with help of industry friends and colleagues

Arosi is currently in Johannesburg with her pensioner mother, Yolisa Arosi.

“Her mother is in her 80s and this is already taking a toll on her. In the same breath, we wish to thank her colleagues in the arts and friends. They have been praying, giving her love and supporting her. It really means a lot to her and the family,” he said.

Gospel singer Solly Moholo, journalist Tom London and kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza were just some of the locals who recently reached out for help while battling ill health in hospital.

South Africans have shown generosity in recent times

Last year, gospel singer Solly Moholo was hospitalised with brain cancer in Botswana. He needed R700 000 for medical treatment. It was not clear if any funds had been raised at the time of his passing.

In September, veteran journalist Tom London also hogged headline as he battled cancer and highlighted on video the poor treatment at Helen Joseph hospital in Joburg. The video went viral and resulted in donations towards his predicament.

Tom’s story touched the hearts of thousands across the country, and people rallied around him. Over R120 000 was raised in donations from kind South Africans. The funds helped cover his medical bills. They also enabled him to move to a private hospital to continue his treatment in a safer environment.

Lifeline for journalist Tom London

He was moved to a private facility and, for the first time in nearly two weeks, had a good restful night’s sleep, he said.

Tom was later told that he urgently needed an operation to drain liquid from his lungs. The procedure that could save his life cost around R600 000 at the private hospital. He contemplated moving back to the government hospital.

According to media reports, Alistair Jameson, who had been following Tom’s story, set up a crowdfunding campaign, BackaBuddy. Doctors later told Tom that the operation would only cost around R250 000. Thanks to the generosity of 561 donors, Tom successfully raised R368 000, ensuring his surgery would proceed. BackaBuddy paid the funds directly to Morningside Hospital on the afternoon of Monday, September 16.

Kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza

Later in the year, kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza’s mother reached out to South Africans asking for donations. Doc Shebeleza was undergoing a series of surgeries, but needed funds to prolong his life post-surgery.

Sadly, he passed away shortly after undergoing the successful surgery on January 9.

The multi award-winning Suthukazi Arosi is relying on the generosity of South Africans, as shown in these instances, to step up and help.

She became famous with her songs such as Ingane Yabelungu, Wemnt’ Omnnyama, Ulele Ulele, Vumani, Umziwasha and Amanyala, to name a few.

She released her first album, Umziwasha in 1997. And her latest album, Naked, was released in 2018.

She has worked with the likes of Caiphus Semenya, Letta Mbulu, Hugh Masekela, Jonas Gwangwa and Miriam Makeba.

Donations can be sent to her mother at her Capitec Account No: 1529634685.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content