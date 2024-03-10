Video of AKA’s ‘suicidal’ fiancee handed in as evidence at inquest

A video clip allegedly showing AKA’s fiancée Anele Tembe threatening to commit suicide at the rapper’s home will be among the crucial evidence to be tested when the crunch inquest hearing into her death resumes in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on April 8.

Tembe, fondly known as Nelly, died after she “fell off” from the balcony of the Pepper Hotel in Cape Town three years ago, after a violent altercation with the award-winning rapper in their hotel room.

The musician, who was assassinated outside the Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban, told the police that Tembe, the daughter of KwaZulu-Natal businessman Moses Tembe, committed suicide when she jumped from the balcony of the hotel room they shared after their alcohol-fuelled tiff at the upmarket hotel. However, her family believes the SupaMega pushed her off the balcony.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content