Vinette Ebrahim adds spice to unfolding drama in ‘The Estate’

Veteran actress Vinette Ebrahim, best known for her role as Charmaine on 7de Laan, has joined the cast of SABC3’s telenovela The Estate.

Ebrahim was also recently featured in the lead role of award-winning film Barakat, next to Bonnie Mbuli and comedian Joey Rasdien.

The Estate is a premium week-day TV drama that tackles issues of land and identity, corruption, patronage, money, power, class and equality told through a colourful mix of South African families.

This time Ebrahim takes on the role of Fareeha, who will be introduced to viewers from March 11. Fareeha is Jo’s mother, played by the vivacious Lorcia Cooper.

The mother and daughter have a complicated relationship, according to a statement from the channel, which says Fareeha wishes Jo would be more like Latifah and less troublesome.

She’s surprised to see Jo reaching out to Latifah and showing an interest to reconnect. But when the family reunites, secrets get dug up. Latifah is played by Carla Fonseca, a theatre and television actress.

The telenovela’s storyline centres around a gated suburban community haven that is Echelon Estate, where families live within the walls from all walks of life, from the super elite to the struggling middle class trying to keep up with the Jones’.

But trouble brews outside the iron gates of suburbia as pressure mounts around the land claim of The Estate, launched by Thembalethu, a neighbouring township community.

“The Estate is a metaphor, a symbol of modernity and status. But the show begs the question: is this all we aspire to as humans? As citizens? When is enough, enough?” explained Pat van Heerden: channel head SABC3 bouquet.

“The show tells moving tales of family, loyalty, love, sacrifice, betrayal and human foibles while addressing some of the issues in our country as we scramble our way to the future.

“The production company, CMP, and the SABC content team have brought us a cutting-edge telenovela that will serve our citizens with world-class storytelling with an award-winning cast, writers and incredible production value. South Africans are in for a treat.”

Isn’t 7de Laan’s Sabelo Radebe a snack

Shwashwi: Linda Sokhulu should just quit ‘7de Laan’

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author