Voice note warns Ex-Idols SA star’s fiancé Ntando Mkhulise to drop cases

Ntando Mkhulise, the ex-fiancé of former Idols SA winner Noma Khumalo, has been receiving ongoing threats while critically ill in hospital.

On Tuesday, November 18, he received a voice note urging him to drop the legal cases he filed against Khumalo.

In the audio clip, the sender warned that pursuing the charges could put Mkhulise in serious danger.

Voice note warns him to drop charges

“Noma’s father is the biggest lawyer in Pietermaritzburg. The longer you fight this, the more you’ll be seen as a threat. And eventually that will put you in the worst position ever,” said the voice note.

On November 12, Sunday World reported that Mkhulise had lodged at least four criminal cases against Khumalo. These include theft, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and malicious damage to property. However, he claims none of these cases have been properly investigated.

Frustrated by the inaction, Mkhulise escalated his complaints to the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police, the Magistrate Commission, and the Portfolio Committee on Police.

While awaiting responses from authorities, Mkhulise was shot in the leg outside his home on November 11. He remains in intensive care following surgery to repair a nerve damage.

“I knew someone wanted me dead, but now it’s clear that I’m being monitored. I fear for my life,” Mkhulise said.

According to him, the disputes with Khumalo began during their relationship, which started in June last year. And it quickly led to an engagement by December.

Domestic argument turned violent

“In March this year, a heated argument turned violent. She stabbed me in the chest and arm, burnt my clothes, damaged my car. And she took my wallet with all my bank cards and ID,” Mkhulise told Sunday World.

He also alleges that after being arrested on a case Khumalo had opened against him, he discovered she had stolen furniture from his business premises. Despite providing evidence, he says police ignored his complaint.

Weeks later, Mkhulise claims he narrowly escaped death when approached by two unknown men outside his home. They allegedly admitted being sent by Khumalo.

At the time, Khumalo’s lawyer, Mhleli Mhlaba, confirmed the case but warned of legal action if the story was published.

Lawyer threatens legal action

“This is a case of domestic violence and it is very serious. We need the media to back off. Otherwise there will be consequences if the story gets published,” Mhlaba said.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Xola Nqola, confirmed receipt of Mkhulise’s complaint. He said it had been referred to the Magistrate Commission for further investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda has yet to respond, despite inquiries sent two weeks ago.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content