Vuma FM rubishes claims that it axed Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

Vuma FM has officially denied firing popular presenter Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, saying her contract simply expired and was not renewed, a decision they insist was purely internal.
In a statement issued on Monday, July 21, the station explained the matter.
“The recent decision not to renew Mrs Ngobese-Zuma’s contract is not a dismissal. It is a natural conclusion of an independent contractor’s term.
Standard industry practice
“All our presenters operate on contracts subject to annual renewal at the station’s discretion, which is a standard industry practice.”
Vuma FM also addressed allegations that KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Health, Nomagugu Simelane, had a hand in Ngobese-Zuma’s departure.
The station categorically denied this.
“Our programming and line-up changes are driven by our internal annual evaluations and audience research. Not by external influence.
“We would like to thank Mrs Ngobese-Zuma for her contribution over the past five years. And we wish her well in her future endeavours.”
Ngobese-Zuma’s sudden exit on July 15 sparked controversy after reports surfaced that Simelane had pressured the station to remove her.
MEC fingered in the saga
A senior insider at Vuma FM told Sunday World that Simelane had directly complained to station management. She threatened to pull Department of Health advertising from the station if Ngobese-Zuma was not dismissed.
The source further alleged that Simelane warned she would convince other KZN government departments to withdraw their advertising support as well. This was a significant threat given the station’s financial dependence on government advertising.
In response, Simelane has strongly denied any involvement, labelling the allegations baseless.
Meanwhile, Ngobese-Zuma has remained relatively quiet on the matter. But she did thank her loyal listeners and colleagues in a brief social media post. She expressed gratitude for their support throughout her tenure.
Fans enraged
Her supporters, however, have been vocal. Some are calling for a boycott of Vuma FM, and others are demanding transparency regarding her departure.
The incident has opened a public debate around political interference in media houses. This is especially smaller, regionally based radio stations that rely heavily on government support to stay afloat.