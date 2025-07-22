Vuma FM rubishes claims that it axed Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

Vuma FM has officially denied firing popular presenter Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, saying her contract simply expired and was not renewed, a decision they insist was purely internal.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 21, the station explained the matter.

“The recent decision not to renew Mrs Ngobese-Zuma’s contract is not a dismissal. It is a natural conclusion of an independent contractor’s term.

Standard industry practice

“All our presenters operate on contracts subject to annual renewal at the station’s discretion, which is a standard industry practice.”

Vuma FM also addressed allegations that KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Health, Nomagugu Simelane, had a hand in Ngobese-Zuma’s departure.

The station categorically denied this.

“Our programming and line-up changes are driven by our internal annual evaluations and audience research. Not by external influence.

“We would like to thank Mrs Ngobese-Zuma for her contribution over the past five years. And we wish her well in her future endeavours.”

Ngobese-Zuma’s sudden exit on July 15 sparked controversy after reports surfaced that Simelane had pressured the station to remove her.

MEC fingered in the saga

A senior insider at Vuma FM told Sunday World that Simelane had directly complained to station management. She threatened to pull Department of Health advertising from the station if Ngobese-Zuma was not dismissed.

The source further alleged that Simelane warned she would convince other KZN government departments to withdraw their advertising support as well. This was a significant threat given the station’s financial dependence on government advertising.

In response, Simelane has strongly denied any involvement, labelling the allegations baseless.

Meanwhile, Ngobese-Zuma has remained relatively quiet on the matter. But she did thank her loyal listeners and colleagues in a brief social media post. She expressed gratitude for their support throughout her tenure.

Fans enraged

Her supporters, however, have been vocal. Some are calling for a boycott of Vuma FM, and others are demanding transparency regarding her departure.

The incident has opened a public debate around political interference in media houses. This is especially smaller, regionally based radio stations that rely heavily on government support to stay afloat.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content