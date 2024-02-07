Vuma FM’s Mankinki Mgenge attacks commentator Reggie Ndlovu

In the midst of excitement about Bafana Bafana’s heroics at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, a war of words between a radio presenter and a TV commentator has ensued.

Mankinki Mgenge, who co-presents the Crush noLova midday show with Vanessa Marawa on Vuma FM, attacked SuperSport football Isizulu commentator Reggie “Mapensela” Ndlovu.

After Bafana’s gutsy win over Cape Verde in the quarter-finals, Mgenge took to Facebook and wrote: “That Zulu commentator on SuperSport is what’s killing media; Bro has no content; it’s just vibes.”

The Durban-based radio presenter also slammed the award-winning Ndlovu, alleging he was clueless about players’ profiles and adding that viewers had to resort to Google for information.

Mgenge’s followers on his social media disagreed with him, saying maybe it was the first time he was listening to Ndlovu’s commentary.

Ndlovu is renowned for coining nicknames for players and boasting entertaining theatrics that keep football fanatics glued to their screens.

Looking down on IsiZulu

Many social media users accused Mgenge of looking down upon the Isizulu language because he works for a commercial radio station.

Despite mounting criticism, Mgenge did not hold back as he stood his ground on his view of Ndlovu’s body of work.

Former Ukhozi FM producer and now Gagasi FM programme manager Ayanda Melansi joined the fray and defended Ndlovu. “You are insulting Mapensela. You don’t follow football.”

Mgenge’s colleague, Jacinta Ngobese, also put him on the line. “I totally disagree with you. Mapensela knows his story because he plays football too.

“I know him personally, and I know the amount of work he puts in. Please give yourself some time, and you will get my point.”

Mgenge was unavailable for comment, but Ndlovu claimed that Ngobese had approached him about meeting with her colleague to discuss the issue.

Ndlovu said he and Ngobese have been friends for years.

“I think this guy wants to offer an olive branch. I am not interested in that meeting. He said what he had to say, and only he knows why. I have no beef with him because I don’t know him from a bar of soap,” he said.

Ndlovu has won the Hollard Sports Industry Indigenous Commentator Award. His popular phrases include Uyindoda So and So and KwaGogo eZola“.

Viewers have labelled him Mzansi’s Peter Drury because of his lyrical commentary.

