Vusi Leremi bares Clement’s quiet collapse on ‘Skeem Saam’

Vusi Leremi has never shied away from layered storytelling, but his current arc on Skeem Saam may be one of the bravest turns of his career.

As Clement, long regarded by viewers as principled, ambitious, and dependable, Leremi is guiding audiences through a quiet, unsettling descent into substance abuse. It is a storyline that mirrors real-life struggles unfolding behind closed doors in many South African homes.

Leremi told Sunday World that when he first read the script outlining Clement’s new direction, his initial reaction was shock.

“Clement has always been someone viewers trust. So seeing him go down this path was unsettling,” he states. But that discomfort soon became clarity.

Role is like necessary evil

“I realised how brave and necessary this direction was. If it feels uncomfortable, it means the story is doing what it needs to do.”

What makes the storyline particularly resonant is that Clement’s addiction does not emerge from weakness or recklessness. Instead, it grows out of the very traits that once defined his success. His ambition, discipline, and relentless need to succeed become pressure points.

“Addiction doesn’t choose weak or unprincipled people,” Leremi explains. “Clement is trying to manage pressure, expectations, and fear of failure. He doesn’t wake up wanting to lose control.”

For Leremi, telling this story to millions of viewers came with weight. Substance abuse remains a topic many families deal with in silence. It’s often wrapped in shame and misunderstanding.

“There was a huge responsibility to approach it with honesty and care, not judgement. The goal was never to shock, but to reflect reality and maybe help someone feel seen.”

Preparation for role

Preparation for the role went beyond performance. Leremi immersed himself in Clement’s internal world, choosing empathy over dramatics. He drew from real-life conversations and shared patterns rather than specific individuals. Secrecy, denial, and small justifications that slowly spiral.

“Addiction often looks very normal at first, and that’s what makes it dangerous.”

That realism is intentional, especially in how Clement’s drug use begins quietly. There are no explosive scenes or immediate consequences. Just subtle changes and hidden moments.

“That’s how it usually happens. Showing it this way helps viewers recognise early warning signs instead of only associating addiction with extreme behaviour.”

On screen, Clement’s dynamic with Lehasa has grown increasingly tense. Trust is still present, but suspicion lingers beneath the surface.

“Lehasa senses something is off,” Leremi says. “While Clement is fighting to maintain control and his image.”

It’s a fragile balance, and one that threatens to unravel at any moment.

Ironically, the most challenging scenes for Leremi have not been the confrontations, but the silence.

Tapping into real-life scenarios

“The quiet moments where Clement is alone,” he reflects. “Those scenes require restraint. And emotionally they linger long after the cameras stop rolling.”

Leremi is clear that Clement’s substance abuse is not the core issue. It is but a symptom of deeper struggles, unresolved emotions, pressure, and the constant need to prove himself.

“The substance isn’t the problem,” he says. “It’s the escape.”

Despite Clement’s flawed choices, Leremi is careful to ensure viewers still empathise with him.

“He’s scared and human. If people understand the ‘why’ behind his actions, empathy follows naturally.”

Focus on mental health

Beyond ratings and plot twists, Leremi hopes the storyline sparks honest conversations about mental health, pressure and asking for help before things spiral.

For viewers who may be struggling themselves, his message is simple but powerful: “Help exists. Asking for it is not weakness. You’re not alone.”

As for what lies ahead, Leremi promises no shortcuts. Clement’s journey, he says, is “honest, messy and earned.”

And that, perhaps, is why this arc stands out as one of the most important in his Skeem Saam journey.

“It touches real lives in real time. It’s not just entertainment; it’s reflection. And that’s when storytelling truly matters.”

