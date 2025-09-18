Vuyo Biyela steps into new acting role as he joins cast of ‘Genesis’

Vuyo Biyela, an actor and musician, will be showcasing a new aspect of his craft when he joins the cast of Genesis.

Known for his memorable roles as Mlilo in The Wife and Kwenzo in Sibongile and The Dlaminis, Biyela is once again proving his versatility by stepping into a role far removed from his past characters; this time, as a church leader.

For Biyela, saying yes to Genesis was about growth and challenge.

“I always prayed for a role that would stretch me. From Mlilo, who was hardcore and had a gangster edge, to Kwenzo, who was soft and a ‘yes man’, and now a church leader? That’s a stretch! But I love stretching myself as an actor,” he told Sunday World.

Interestingly, this role takes him back to his roots. Growing up in church, singing in the choir, and immersed in faith-based spaces, Biyela admits the character feels both challenging and familiar.

Faith and patience

“It’s not too far from home. Playing this character feels like tapping into the younger version of me,” he says.

While he is cautious not to reveal too much about the storyline, Biyela hints that audiences can expect themes of faith and patience.

He believes the story will resonate with South Africans because of its relatable exploration of Christian life, not in a superficial way, but in a way that captures both the struggles and triumphs that come with faith.

“Most of us grew up in Christian families. People will see themselves in my character because he reflects both the good and the bad that every believer goes through. It’s not just pastors or pastors’ kids who will relate, but everyone,” he explains.

Beyond the spiritual layer, Genesis marks an important step in his career.

“Every role I take comes with growth. I always challenge myself to do better than my last performance. I also hope that this role will expand my career opportunities, particularly in the music sector.

Staying grounded

The set of Genesis has already felt like home for him, thanks to familiar faces he has worked with in the past. “It’s been great and fun. We get along well, so I felt welcomed right away,” he notes.

Despite his rising star power, Biyela keeps his perspective grounded. He refuses to get caught up in the industry’s competitive nature. “I don’t see it as a competition. I only compete with myself, the man in the mirror.”

Biyela cautions and encourages young actors who look up to him, stating: “The industry is not as glamorous as it seems. Be patient, and make sure you have a side hustle so you don’t depend solely on acting money.

“Don’t let the industry’s demands change who you are. Stick to your lane, and remember comparison is the thief of all joy.”

As for the future, Biyela is not mapping it out too rigidly. True to his faith, he believes the path will be revealed as it should.

“I don’t think about tomorrow. God promised today. I let God and my ancestors choose my roles.”

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content