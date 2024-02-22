War of words between Cyan Boujee and MacG takes ugly turn

A year ago, the controversial influencer DJ Cyan Boujee was featured on MacG’s Podcast and Chill, where she shared details about the lifestyle, BBL surgery, Busta 929, and her pregnancy, which she ultimately terminated.

The Cyan Boujee episode received 1.5-million views.

After a video of Cyan Boujee twerking for schoolchildren went viral, MacGyver Mukwevho, better known by his stage name MacG, called Cyan a prostitute in a recent episode that aired this week.

At the time, it was said that Cyan Boujee, whose real name is Honour Zuma, had been called in to inspire the schoolchildren, but she was later caught twerking for them.

The video draws huge reaction

People’s reactions to the video differed when it appeared on various social media sites. Some questioned what kind of school hired someone like her to inspire learners.

Cyan responded to MacG on her Instagram stories, teasing both his fiancé and co-host, Sol Phenduka.

“That squirrel-looking thing laughing out loud at the fact that I am out on school tours is okay, but calling me a prostitute for views is where you draw the line,” she wrote.

“Your wife, who looks 20 years older than you, is the actual prostitute. Have your opinion about me, but don’t swear at me, then come back to smile in my face.”

She went on to say that MacG, a premium hater who despises every up-and-coming artist in the game, is receiving support from people.

Top-five ranking

Cyan, who is thought to be 22 years old, implied that she had made 10 times as much in a year as MacG had.

She asked MacG to continue to hold a high regard for her, citing the fact that she ranked among the top five guests he had ever had on his podcast.

“I do not want to talk about that dark, blobby fish fat man; he is just a puppet gaining coins from this, and I will be stooping 100 times low.”

