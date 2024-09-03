WATCH | Maphorisa slams Samthing Soweto over new song rights

Trending amapiano song Amalanga Awafani has caused a stir after netizens realised that Samthing Soweto, one of the vocalists on the song, was not credited.

Thabo Ngubane, popularly known as Mas Musiq, shared on Tuesday morning that the song, after a long wait, has been released.

The musicians that have been credited on the song include Lawd Weezy, Star Quality, and DJ Maphorisa.

Replying to the screenshot of the song, Samkelo Lelethu Mdolomba, popularly known as Samthing Soweto, posted a broken heart.

In July, when fans questioned when the song would be released, Samthing Soweto said it would be out as soon as the master share was allocated accordingly.

“People need to learn how to share masters; we do not work for each other; we work with each other,” wrote Samthing Soweto at the time.

Watch Maphorisa’s response:

Fans of the Akulaleki hitmaker have called on everyone to join them in reporting the song on all streaming apps to be taken down.

Producer and DJ Mkhululi Siqula, popularly known as Heavy K, also hopped onto the conversation and asked fans if they too would put him under fire if he shot the Ulele music video without Samthing Soweto.

“Ya’ll must remember I tried to reach out and ke mase niright [when you are ready] after ya’ll promise to help me to get Sam on set for Ulele music video,” wrote Heavy K.

DJ Maphorisa took to social media on a live video to address the issue and said Samthing Soweto is the one who sabotaged the song because he did not want to release it.

“You just sabotaged yourself just because you are greedy and want to own all the masters of the songs,” said Maphorisa.

“His album, Isphithiphiti, was recorded in my house and I gave him a chance. Stop sabotaging us and making us look bad when Mas Musiq gave you a chance when we could not handle your shit.”

This is a developing story; it will be updated when the publishing company Sony Music responds.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content