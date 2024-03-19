WATCH | Nozipho Ntshangase on people’s lips after video emerges

The Mommy Club reality TV show star Nozipho Ntshangase has been trending over the weekend after it was revealed that her husband Zola would be taking a second wife.

Nozipho who is a mother of eight, revealed on the show that she was having some difficulties in her 16-year marriage but did not elaborate on the details. On Sunday, Zola issued a statement confirming the rumours that he had paid lobola for his new wife, Misokuhle Mzizi.

Hubby responds, calls for calm

“The disparaging remarks levelled at Misokuhle are tantamount to an unfair treatment that is characterised by abuse and stigmatisation. Such acts lead to gender-based violence, which unfortunately is disproportionally directed towards women within the context of South African society,” he said.

“I therefore request that we observe the law in our endeavour to prosecute Misokuhle in the court of public opinion without having an account of the full facts in what is still a very personal and sensitive matter,” reads the statement.

On Tuesday, a video that has been circulating on social media shows Zola shouting at his older sons. He is heard accusing them of trying to hold him hostage.

Heated exchange with hubby on viral video

The kids and Nozipho attempt to talk to him, but he refuses to speak to them and accuses them of wanting to fight him. Their nanny can be seen on her knees, begging him to calm down. But he refuses to listen.

“I want my car keys so I can leave, you guys are holding me hostage. Do you guys want to fight me in my own home? Are [you] trying to tell me what to do?” says Zola in the video.

Nozipho is an energetic, forward, and enthusiastic Zulu wife and mother of eight children. The social butterfly is a real globetrotter and a clear member of the “passport gang”.

Show is the ‘right fit’ for her family

Over the years, she says she has been approached to join several reality shows. But she declined, because they were not the right fit for her and her family.

“I watched the first season of The Mommy Club and I loved how classy and fabulous it was. As soon as I saw it, I knew it was something that I wanted to be a part of. So when the call came for me to be on the show, I knew that I had to do it. It spoke to me as a mother. This is one of the first few times that I am doing something solely for me, and it feels good,” said Nozipho.

