Wedding bells as ANC’s Nkadimeng finds love

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Thembi Nkadimeng, is set to walk down the aisle once again.

Sunday World can reveal that Nkadimeng is a bride-to-be after she said yes to the proposal by her partner, Matome Ralebipi, last month.

The couple’s engagement happened at the luxurious Estate d’Afrique at Proclamation Hill in Haartbeespoort, North West province.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content