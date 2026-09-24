What South Africans love about home: Ofori, Mncube and Gangiah celebrate Heritage Day

South Africa’s rich mix of cultures, languages, food, landscapes and traditions gives its people plenty to celebrate this Heritage Day. As the country prepares to mark Heritage Day on 24 September, local personalities Carol Ofori, Wiseman Mncube, Martin Bester and Kriya Gangiah have shared some of the things they love most about calling South Africa home.

From the diversity of South African cuisine and the country’s natural beauty to its sporting spirit and the warmth of its people, each personality has highlighted a different part of what makes the country special.

Carol Ofori celebrates South Africa’s diverse food culture

For radio and television personality and author Carol Ofori, one of the things that makes South Africa particularly special is the way Heritage Day creates space for people from different backgrounds to celebrate who they are and the cultures that have shaped them.

Ofori says that diversity can be seen not only in the country’s people and languages, but also in its food.

“I think South Africa is so dynamic. It’s a real flex to live in this country and to be part of this community that recognises 12 official languages, including Sign Language. What other country in the world does that?” she says.

“One of my favourite things about being South African is the amount of incredible food we get from our mixed heritage.”

For Ofori, a South African meal can bring together different culinary traditions.

“You can go to a braai and have some delicious meat and pap and milk tart for dessert, or enjoy vetkoek, amagwinya or many other incredible dishes,” she says.

“Our food is so beautifully colourful and it speaks to people across the world, and it’s all here in South Africa.”

Wiseman Mncube finds his happy place in nature

For actor and Tropika Island of Treasure contestant Wiseman Mncube, South Africa’s natural beauty is one of the country’s greatest treasures.

His favourite escape is particularly specific: anywhere with a waterfall.

“I love how beautiful this country is,” says Mncube. “Anywhere with a waterfall is my happy place. There’s something about being near a waterfall that makes me feel relaxed.”

For Mncube, spending time in nature is about more than enjoying the scenery. It gives him an opportunity to slow down, reflect and reconnect with himself.

“I pray, I meditate and I just take a moment to find myself again,” he says.

“Being somewhere with a waterfall, sitting under the water and letting it run over me is incredibly calming. It gives me a chance to switch off, relax and just be present.”

With its mountains, forests, rivers and waterfalls, South Africa provides plenty of natural spaces for moments of peace and reflection.

READ: Seasoned actor Wiseman Mncube steps into new chapter with Emzini lead role

Martin Bester loves the country’s sporting spirit

For Jacaranda FM presenter Martin Bester, one of the most special things about being South African is the way differences can temporarily disappear when there is something to rally behind particularly sport.

“I think my favourite thing about being South African is that we go about our daily lives, all very different, until our team plays at a World Cup or against an international team and then suddenly, we’re very much more the same,” says Bester.

“We all love winning!”

But for Bester, the South African spirit extends beyond the sporting field.

He says the willingness of South Africans to help others is another quality that stands out.

“Another thing I love so much about South Africans is that we really, really like being helpful,” he says.

“South Africans always want to make themselves useful when there’s a need. We’re honestly some of the friendliest and most caring people in the world, and I think that’s something really special about us.”

Kriya Gangiah celebrates the country’s diversity

For media personality and sports presenter Kriya Gangiah, it is South Africa’s combination of cultures, traditions, languages and cuisines that makes the country unique.

“My favourite thing about being South African is the incredible diversity of our country,” says Gangiah.

“I love how many different cultures, traditions, languages and cuisines we have, and how they all come together to make South Africa what it is.”

Having travelled to many parts of the world through her work, Gangiah says it is the warmth of South Africans that continues to make the country feel like home.

“I’ve travelled to so many places through my work, but there’s something really special about the warmth and welcoming nature of South Africans,” she says.

“No matter where you’re from, there’s always a sense of community and togetherness, and I think that’s what makes South Africa feel like home.”

As South Africans prepare to celebrate Heritage Day, the reflections from Ofori, Mncube, Bester and Gangiah highlight the different ways people connect with the country they call home. For some, it is through food and culture. For others, it is nature, sport or the people around them.

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