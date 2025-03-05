Rapper and entrepreneur Refiloe Maele Phoolo, popularly known as Cassper Nyovest, has\u00a0 taken podcaster Mac G\u2019s comments to heart. Critics have voiced out that Cassper has not been making proper music in the longest time, as he keeps jumping from genre to genre. However, he has set social media alight with his hit song Kusho Bani, which includes the hook lyrics Hosh Karamaima. The lyrics have taken social media by storm, resulting in a TikTok dance challenge loved by Cassper\u2019s fans, known as the Tsibipians. Spicy clap back at MacG Not to be outdone by MacG, Cassper went on X to brag about being the only hip hop artist with a viral dance challenge. The star recently gave away R10, 000 in cash prizes to winners of his song\u2019s dance challenge. \u201cThere is a saying in football which says, \u2018You must leave the football before the football leaves you\u2019. Cassper needs to leave the mic before the mic leaves him,\u201d said the controversial podcastre. Sol Phenduka mocked the song Kusho Bani, saying it is a bad song. \u201cI\u2019m not feeling that song,\u201d he said. One can forgive MacG for advising Cassper to hang up his ponytail. But Cassper has now decided that he wants to do another Fill Up project. He has built a solid career with his highly successful stadium performances called \u201cFill Up\u201d. Project #FillUp back on track? It all started with his iconic Fill Up The Dome in 2015, which sold out to its maximum capacity. The success of his debut concert saw even more Fill Up editions in the following years. He then did Fill Up Orlando Stadium in 2016, Fill Up FNB Stadium in 2017, Fill Up Moses Mabhisa Stadum in 2018, and Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium in 2022. Taking to X, Cassper responded to MacG and considered going back to what he is known for. Wants to 'restore order' \u201cYou know what? Let me just go book a stadium and do FILL UP one more time so we can restore order. These boys are being forward just because I have been quiet for so long!\u201d he wrote. Cassper then asked his followers which city he should visit next. By the way, Cassper, in which verse and chapter in the Bible can we locate Hosh karamaima? Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content