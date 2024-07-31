Following the arrest of actor Sipho Ndlovu\u2019s estranged girlfriend, Thandeka Mhlanga, a source close to the situation believes the justice system is not fair. Mhlanga was arrested on July 18 after actor Ndlovu opened a case against her. She was charged with common assault, crimen injuria, and defamation of character. She later made her appearance at the Randburg magistrate\u2019s court the following day. During her court appearance, Mhlanga\u2019s mother and sister were present in court. They claimed that she never assaulted Ndlovu. Mhlanga was instructed by the court not to go near Ndlovu\u2019s place of residence or contact him via any social media platforms. Initially, she was granted bail of R2,000. However, her lawyer said she could only afford R500. She was later granted bail of R1,000. The matter was then postponed to August 21, while further investigations are being conducted. Upon release on bail, she opened a case against Ndlovu Immediately after getting bail, Mhlanga also opened a case of assault against Ndlovu. He was then arrested and stayed in police custody for the entire weekend. Speaking to Sunday World, the deep throat said Ndlovu was arrested, and Mhlanga was instructed to attend court. \u201cShe was called to come attend his court appearance so she can agree for him to get bail. And she had to sit in that court room from 10am to 1:54pm. After waiting for many hours, she was told Ndlovu\u2019s case was not on a roll. Now we are questioning how one does not appear before a judge after being arrested the whole weekend. No first appearance, nothing. I honestly believe that he paid someone for this. It just does not make any sense. And the J88 form was sent to the police officer, but it was not in his case file.\u201d Police clarify matter Gauteng Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said: \u201cPolice can confirm that a case of common assault was opened at Douglasdale Police Station. And the suspect was arrested on Friday, 19 July 2024. The suspect was taken to court on Monday, 22 July. But the matter was not enrolled by NPA for further investigation.\u201d According to the NPA, the case was not enrolled, pending the finalisation of Ndlovu\u2019s case against Mhlanga. The case is currently on the roll. Also Read: Isitha actor Sipho Ndlovu takes legal action amid GBV claims Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content