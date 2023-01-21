Why moving out of home becomes an issue for some families

Jabu Ngcobo is the third born of the Ngcobo family and is facing a predicament of wanting to move out of his parent’s home but cannot.

Ngcobo is in the construction industry and is a father to one child. He says he does not have commitment issues but it is more of a priority issue, which is much to the horror of his traditional parents Bheki “Ihhashi Elimhlophe” and Linah Ngcobo.

He wants to move out of home but refuses to get married, which is the condition placed on all Ngcobo children, if they want to have their own space.

“It’s not that I don’t want to get married, but I still want to improve my finaces. I am not ready yet. I also feel that marriage nowadays is not the same, especially with the high divorce rates. I am still trying to jump the hurdle of convincing my parents to actually let me have my own space and move out of home,” said Ngcobo.

Ngcobo says growing up and having parents who are in the limelight is all that he knows, and cannot compare it to anything else.

“I grew up in a very well-grounded family in the way we do things, from behaviour to acknowledging our roots. I feel like our parents did a very great job, given the fact that we grew up in Johannesburg yet we know everything about our roots back in KwaZulu-Natal.”

When he found out that he had impregnated someone and told his parents, they gave him the silent treatment for a good three months, but eventually they accepted the situation.

“My mother is now a pastor but back then she wasn’t. Her values then and now have not changed. I feel like I let them down in a way, but through it all it was a learning curve for me as an individual,” he shared.

The Ngcobo siblings formed a group called Amaponi, which was very popular in the 1990s. The 36-year-old says the group members grew apart and started being interested in different ventures.

“My relationship with my siblings is great, we are very close. We grew up together and went to the same schools. Nathi, the first born, is the loving yet stubborn one in the family, Ntombi and I have had that cat-and-mouse kind of relationship, but she’s cool. Vusiwe the last born is the annoying little sister, but is the sweetest of them all.”

Also Read: Ihhashi Elimhlophe and family bag new reality show Ofuze

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author