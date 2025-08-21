Why producer holds on to 20 unreleased songs by late rapper Flabba

Rapper Nkululeko Habedi, better known by his stage name Flabba, recorded a complete album with more than 20 songs prior to his tragic death.

The member of Skwatta Kamp spent weeks recording a solo album at Turbang Studios’ producer Thabang Madisha’s house, which he intended to release on his own.

However, a fight with his girlfriend, Sindisiwe Manqele, ended the rapper’s life a few weeks after he finished his album.

Madisha, who spent hours recording the artist, stated that he is in a difficult situation regarding the music’s release. “I spent a lot of time with Flabba, working on the music,” Madisha said.

Unresolved issues with estate

“I don’t like conflict. I don’t want to release the music if it will lead to issues regarding royalties and disputes over music rights.

Madisha said if the music is released, all royalties need to go to the late rapper’s son.

“I believe if anything is to be released, it needs to go to his child, Lesego, and the people who raised him and loved him unconditionally.”

He gave Sunday World a hint that there might be some unresolved issues with Flabba’s estate at the moment.

“I don’t know the details, but I am holding onto the music until the right time, and I don’t know when that will be,” he said.

Madisha claimed that he met the late rapper through a mutual friend and spent hours with him.

“He was always at my parents’ home recording. He felt comfortable with it. The project was recorded just a few weeks before his passing.”

According to Madisha, if he releases any of the music, it will be a song recorded with L-Tido and Sean Pages or a single featuring Zinhle Buthelezi, better known as Zino Buu.

Madisha remarked: “I know he wanted people to hear the amazing music he made.”

Flabba’s untimely death

Tshepang Habedi, Flabba’s younger brother, is aware of the unreleased music. “I want my brother’s legacy to live on. I want people to hear his music,” said Habedi.

Flabba died on March 9, 2015, at the age of 37, after Manqele stabbed him in the chest after witnessing him converse with a former lover.

Manqele received a 12-year sentence to serve at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre. After six years in prison, she was released on parole in 2022.

A year after being released from prison, Manqele, who had studied law during her incarceration, found employment as a legal researcher and continued to rebuild her life.

She previously shared how she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after being released from prison.

