Widely recognised ‘voice of e.tv’ Bongani Njoli has died

Radio presenter Bongani Njoli, popularly known as the voice of e.tv, has died.

Njoli, originally from KwaLanga in Cape Town, passed away on Sunday morning after battling health issues. He enjoyed stints at radio stations including UCT Radio, GoodHopeFM, Heart FM and Magic 828 AM.

Njoli, 52, was well-known for being the voice of e.tv’s promotions, and will be remembered for lines such as: “Tonight on e” and “Friday action night.”

The e.tv said: “ Everyone at the e.tv family is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Bongani Njoli, the most recognisable voice of our Friday action-night movie promos and weekend blockbusters.

“Bongs was a true legend of the e family for 17 years. His untimely passing comes as a shock, he was in studio with us this December 2022 for a new movie campaign. But unfortunately, as he was too weak to record, we put the campaign on hold.”

Tributes have been streaming in on social media from many people who worked with him. Robin Adams shared a tweet: “This one hurts sore. Rest in power Bongani Njoli.

This one hurts sore.

Rest in power Bongani Njoli – friend, scholar, gentleman… voice of @eTV for donkey’s years, famous for “toooooooonight on eeeeeee”.

You Sir, were a cut above.

You are already missed.

And the amazing work you did for @UWConline will live on.

🙏🏽💔 pic.twitter.com/x9bl1Vf2ls — Rrrrobin Adams 🇿🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@RobinAdamsZA) January 22, 2023

Saskia Falken Hickey shared: “Rest in peace Bongani Njoli, From @UCTRadio.”

Rest in peace Bongani Njoli. From @UCTRadio to the voice of @etv you made impact. A gentleman, a DJ, a broadcaster. 🕊️🎙️🎧🎶 pic.twitter.com/mNNUCaNj6I — Saskia Falken Hickey (@saskiafalken) January 23, 2023

e.tv also shared that a part of its history is gone. “But we will forever remember him as the voice, our voice. Those who worked closely with him will sorely miss Bongani’s easy-going, gentle manner and utter professionalism.” said e.tv

Njoli leaves behind his 92-year-old mother, his partner of 21 years Sharon Lause Mrawuli, and a 24-year-old daughter Tembisa Bavuma.

