Wife says Loyiso Mangena is a love rat, and wants out

Television actor-turned-businessman Loyiso Mangena has been accused of infidelity by his estranged wife, Glodean Marianne Kenny.

Kenny has also accused the former Backstage actor of abusing her emotionally and of being a control freak.

Mangena and Kenny drifted apart in August 2023, and the former thespian has been nuzzling the mother of his two children to rekindle their love and fix their union, but she sneezed at his request.

The startling information was revealed by sources close to the couple who did not want to be named for fear of victimization.

The mole, who is privy to the estranged couple’s private life, alleged that Kenny and Mangena’s union took a knock after she accused him of -having an extramarital affair.

The deep throat also alleged that Kenny told them that Mangena asked her to seek counselling in a bid to save the matrimony, but she refused, saying she felt betrayed by his indiscretion.

“She said, although they are living in two separate bedrooms, Loyiso sometimes spends time with his mistress at Waterfall Estate in Midrand, and that eroded the little trust she had in saving their marriage. She wants out and wants nothing to do with him,” alleged Sunday World’s tipster.

Another informant alleged that Kenny complained that, despite his alleged straying, the former kwaito artist, who was known in the music firmament by the stage name of Chippa, was domineering and lording over her.

She complained that although she was obsequious to him, Mangena was too controlling, and that did not sit well with her, alleged the source.

The source also alleged that Mangena had further muddied the waters when he withdrew about R1-million from their multi-million home’s bond account and unilaterally used the money.

“She believes that Loyiso has no respect for her because he would not have withdrawn such a lot of money and used it alone.

“She wants him to pay back the money, as she wants it to be the residence of herself and their two children unencumbered,” alleged the source.

Another source also alleged that Kenny wants Mangena to pay her spousal maintenance until she remarries or pops the clogs.

“He doesn’t agree. He wants her to contribute towards the bond repayment or vacate the property, but she is refusing,” said the source.

The source said Mangena had accustomed her to a good life and fine things.

She said he had introduced her to a lavish lifestyle, regularly took her and the kids on holiday across the pond, and spoiled her with expensive vehicles and gifts.

“He even took their kids to private school, so she wants to continue to lead that lifestyle, and she wants him to fund it,” said the source.

Both Mangena and Kenny, who are shrinking violets, had not responded to our written questions at the time of publication. They have also ignored our phone calls.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content