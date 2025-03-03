Winnie Khumalo’s daughter, artist clash over funeral donations

The daughter of the late, renowned kwaito artist Winnie Khumalo is involved in a dispute with an amapiano artist who allegedly collected money for Khumalo's recent funeral but failed to send it to her daughter Rethabile. But the artist Bongani "Mabboza waseTV" Tsime denied getting the money that other artists had donated. Khumalo died on January 7 and was laid to rest on January 18. At the time, Sunday World disclosed that Khumalo's close friend Sabelo "Ntombeningi" Sithole covered the majority of the costs, from the memorial service to the actual funeral. About R20 000 donated According to a source familiar with the situation who spoke to Sunday World on Monday, Tsime urged artists to donate money for Khumalo's funeral after she passed away. \u201cMabboza waseTV came up with the idea and even encouraged us to donate towards Winnie\u2019s funeral," said an artist who preferred to remain anonymous. "Given the circumstances at that time, this suggestion made so much sense. Somehow this was another way of honouring her.\u201d Approximately R20 000 is said to have been collected by Tsime from his fellow artists. \u201cI know that he collected approximately R15 000 to R20 000 from the artists," the source told Sunday World. "I know this because almost all the artists in the WhatsApp group contributed and the information was flowing." Another artist said: "Last week we learned that Rethabile never received our donations. She told us on the WhatsApp group, and she was frustrated." In one of the WhatsApp messages, Rethabile, a pop music sensation, wrote: \u201cI don\u2019t understand. I kept quiet for a while, but it\u2019s enough now.\u201d Threat of legal action Tsime responded with a voice note: "The money was deposited into my nephew\u2019s bank account; unfortunately, he used it. "Rethabile mustn\u2019t get drunk and talk nonsense here; she must stop treating me like a scumbag because I told her I'd pay all the money on 15 March.\u201d Speaking to Sunday World, Tsime said he never received the money. \u201cI am aware of these allegations, and I told Rethabile that I\u2019ll sue them if they keep spreading these lies. I never received the money, and I don\u2019t know what they\u2019re talking about,\u201d he said. When Sunday World asked Tsime to provide his nephew's number, he refused. "Why are you digging? I said this is all lies, and I'm not giving anyone's number," he said. Rethabile said she was still mourning the death of her mother. \u201cI don\u2019t want to talk about any of this; I\u2019m still mourning the death of my mother. When the time is right, I\u2019ll talk, but for now, I want to be left alone.\u201d Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0