Women who want greener grass must stomach manure coming with it – Sonia Booth

Model and entrepreneur Sonia Booth is the latest guest to open up about her transformative experience, sharing her story on Untied with Relebogile Mabotja.

Her journey of healing, resilience, and unfiltered honesty shines through as she discusses why her story is a must-watch for anyone seeking real-life inspiration.

Sonia hopes her story serves as a wake-up call for women who might envy the polished lives they see online.

“I want women not to believe the facade of a happy and wholesome life just by observing from the outside. You want the greener grass? Better have the stomach for the amount of manure it comes with,” she says.

Sonia lays bare the emotional aftermath of her high-profile divorce from former soccer star Matthew Booth. A viral cheesecake-baking scandal exposed her ex-husband’s infidelity.

For her, sharing her story on Untied was more than just a moment in the spotlight; it was a crucial step in her healing journey.

Need for raw, authentic dialogue

“It definitely has,” she says when asked if sharing helped her heal. “Sharing my story is part of my journaling process, and journaling heals.”

By opening up, Sonia found a way to process her pain and inspire others to do the same.

In an age where social media often showcases perfection, Sonia stresses the need for raw, authentic dialogue.

“It’s important for women to have these conversations because social media has unearthed phoney and pretentious behaviours.

“We need to talk about real lives and daily struggles behind our smartphones. The lives without the filters.

“The days when you don’t have the strength to adult, when you just want to be left alone – such honest convos remind you to check yourself,” she adds.

For Sonia, these conversations serve as a sobering reminder, prompting us to confront our own realities.

Sonia emphasises empathy

When asked how women can best support each other, Sonia emphasises the importance of empathy over advice.

“Women can support each other by being there, listening with great veneration, and not judging.

“Don’t ever tell me how to handle a situation because, when faced with it, you will deal with it in a way that you could never comprehend,” she says.

Sonia believes Untied offers viewers a chance to learn from her experiences and to avoid similar pitfalls.

“I feel like people need to watch because they might pick up red flags that I probably missed in my life and then hopefully save themselves from misery and heartache.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content