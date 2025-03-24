Renowned executive Mfundi Vundla\u2019s production company, MMSV, is once again accused of racism, exploitation, and abuse of workers. In the past six months, MMSV has dismissed 10 black employees: Thandi Khumalo, Thenjiwe Zitshe, Matsidiso Molantwa, Busi Mtshali, Tsakane Patricia Khoza, Desmond Maritz, Julia Matsupula, Nomathamsanqa Mndaweni, Nwabisa Madikizela, and Bonolo Mbenenge. All of them had between five and 20 years of service and had raised complaints about the production company's head of department, Natalie London. Mndaweni, who was dismissed in August 2024, shared her experience. Access card blocked \u201cI had been with the company for 13 years, and every year, we were given new contracts. But early last year, London told me she didn\u2019t like my attitude," said Mndaweni. "In April, she said she was unhappy with my work. I was confused because I was the one doing all the work, including hers. \u201cIn that meeting, Costas Gavriel, an executive producer, was also present. I told Gavriel that Natalie was lying, but he said there was nothing he could do. "He made it clear that whatever Natalie said was final. In July, they called me again, and Natalie was still not happy. "I asked her to tell me where I was lacking, but she refused. By August, I was dismissed." She added that after her dismissal, her access card was immediately blocked. \u201cI was chased out of that building like a dog. My access card was immediately blocked. I worked there because I needed the money, but the environment was toxic. "She would tell us that black people only come to work to eat and that we cannot even think. Her racism was obvious, but management protected her.\u201d Barred from SABC building Maritz, who worked at MMSV for six years, echoed similar sentiments. \u201cI worked as a designer and was also dismissed in August last year. I was put on three months' probation, and Gavriel said I was incompetent," Maritz said. "When I asked for further explanation, I was told to shut up. He said he didn\u2019t want to hear anything from me and that London wanted me gone. There was nothing he could do. \u201cBefore my probation even ended, they called me in and terminated my contract. My access card was immediately blocked, and I was barred from entering the SABC building. \u201cShe later lied and claimed that I physically assaulted her. When I asked for details, she couldn\u2019t provide any. She made us work overtime without pay. "It\u2019s painful because, for all these years, she bullied us, but management never wanted to hear our side of the story.\u201d Khumalo, who worked at MMSV for 20 years, confirmed the allegations. \u201cI\u2019ve worked with London for 20 years, and she has always been like this. She\u2019s a bully and always gets what she wants. She made us work from 2am until 10pm, and we were never paid for the extra hours,\u201d said Khumalo. Vundla refuses to comment Labour expert, advocate Bonga Zulu, weighed in on the matter. \u201cThe question is whether they meet the requirements of Section 200A of the Labour Relations Act. For example, were they economically dependent on MMSV?" Zulu asked. "Does the employee control their own time, or are they subject to the employer\u2019s control? These are key factors in determining the nature of the employment relationship. "It is common for a person to be given an independent contract, but when you examine the relationship, you realise they are actually an employee.\u201d When approached for comment, Vundla responded: "Kindly refrain from contacting me again." The SABC was also contacted for comment but failed to respond. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content