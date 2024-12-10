Working with Nandi Nyembe a blessing, says Nhlanhla Kunene

In the first season of Showmax’s Adulting, Nhlanhla Kunene, who plays Eric, also known as Tsiki Tsiki, won over viewers’ hearts.

This time, the show is returning for its third and last season.

According to Kunene, it was a boon to collaborate with seasoned actress Nandi Nyembe, who portrays a mother figure in the lives of his characters.

“Mam’Nandi brings decades of experience, so every scene with her is a masterclass,” Kunene said.

“She draws from her own life and delivers such authenticity that you cannot help but learn from her.

“Working with her taught me the importance of discipline and being truthful in every moment.”

According to Kunene, trust between co-stars is crucial, particularly when handling delicate scenes.

He explained: “We have intimacy workshops where we discuss boundaries, like green and red zones, to ensure everyone feels safe.

“But beyond the workshop, it is up to the performers to respect and reinforce those boundaries.

“Open communication before and during filming builds trust, which enhances the performance.”

Self-awareness crucial

Given that the sexual scenes are permanently posted online and can cause people to obsess over your other work, he was hesitant to play Eric.

“Ultimately, I decided to embrace the challenge. If you want to be a true storyteller, you have to give your all but without compromising your craft. Unfortunately, you cannot control how people perceive you.

“I remind myself that what they see is not real. Also, I am not that active on social media, which helps me avoid comments that could affect my work.

“Self-awareness is crucial for distinguishing yourself from your character.”

New episodes of the final season of Adulting will air every Wednesday starting on January 25, 2025.

The stakes are higher and the guys are more mature and wiser in the third and final season of Adulting.

Bonga is newly married, Mpho is freshly divorced, Vuyani is about to open his dream nightclub, and Eric is trying to embrace a 9-to-5 car service centre job with a boss.

I never imagined myself playing the role of a gangster.’- Kunene

