Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies at 71

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71, sending shockwaves through the sports and entertainment world.

The iconic wrestler, born Terry Gene Bollea, suffered a cardiac arrest at his Florida home early Thursday morning. Despite efforts by emergency services to revive him, Hogan was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

His death was confirmed by his manager, who stated that Hogan was surrounded by close family members at the time of his passing. The news comes just weeks after the WWE Hall of Famer underwent neck surgery. Those close to him previously assured fans that he was recovering well.

Most recognisable face in wrestling history

Hogan was one of the most recognisable faces in professional wrestling history. He shot to superstardom in the 1980s, becoming the face of WWE and the embodiment of “Hulkamania,” a cultural phenomenon defined by his red and yellow gear, bulging muscles, and his famous catchphrase: “Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?”

Over his decades-long career, he became a multiple-time world champion and headlined some of the biggest events in wrestling history. These included WrestleMania III and WrestleMania X8. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice. First in 2005 as an individual, and again in 2020 as part of the legendary New World Order (nWo).

Outside the ring, Hogan starred in several films and reality TV shows. These include Hogan Knows Best, which gave fans a glimpse into his family life. Despite personal controversies and health challenges — including numerous surgeries on his back, hips, and shoulders —he remained an enduring figure in pop culture.

Hogan is survived by his wife Sky Daily, whom he married in 2023, and two children, Brooke and Nick, from his previous marriage to Linda Hogan. Tributes have poured in from around the world. Fans, fellow wrestlers, and celebrities remember his influence on the wrestling industry and his larger-than-life personality.

WWE released a statement saying they were “deeply saddened” by the loss. It called Hogan “a trailblazer who helped transform wrestling into global entertainment”.

