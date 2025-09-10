Xitsonga choreographer Miss Hilary launches own record label

Xitsonga choreographer, singer, and entrepreneur Tinyiko “Miss Hilary” Khoza recently launched her own recording label — EL Pateom.

She has worked with big names, including the likes of Sho Madjozi, Thomas Chauke, and Makhadzi.

Now, it’s her turn to take a big leap. Her record label focuses on nurturing authentic voices.

“I wanted to work with artists who are unapologetically themselves and unafraid to stand firm in their identity and vision,” she told Sunday World.

“We’re looking for creatives who are driven, goal-orientated, and aligned with the values and direction of the EL Pateom brand.”

Miss Hilary said this new venture is not just about the sound and music, but also her community.

Focus on originality, inspiration

“It’s about the story, the message, and the courage to be original in a world that often encourages the opposite.”

Hailing from the predominantly Xitsonga community of Tshiawelo, Soweto, she wants to inspire young people that tradition is cool and trendy.

In her quest, she has partnered with global music powerhouse Empire.

Launching EL Pateom has been a long-time goal that she shared with her team.

“From early on, we had a clear vision: to equip me with the skills, experience, and knowledge needed to eventually run my own label.”

The name EL Pateom is derived from the Setswana word Moetapele, which means leader.

“This is because I want to be a leader that other girls or younger girls can look at and say, ‘I want to be like that.”

As both an entrepreneur and a lifelong learner, stepping into the business side of music felt like a natural progression.

“It’s an opportunity for growth, for building something meaningful. And most importantly, for creating a legacy that uplifts the next generation of artists.”

She didn’t wake up one morning wanting to own a label; she received some guidance.

The Music Business Academy, where she received her skills, played a pivotal role in that journey.

“Working closely with them gave me the foundation I needed. And being open to learning at every step has truly paid off.”

She is building a legacy for her community.

Building a legacy

“It is all a part of building a lasting legacy. It represents the first step in creating something that not only reflects my growth but also holds me accountable to continue learning and evolving,” Miss Hilary revealed.

“Having the label under my own company gives me the responsibility and freedom to shape its direction.”

Her message for women is to always know that “you have power, and don’t let anybody else tell you otherwise”.

“How we treat ourselves is most likely how others will treat us. To young ladies, to women out there, my message is to always know who you are and what you stand for. And take pride in what you are,” she said.

“Take pride in being a woman, because being a woman is much more than what’s on the surface. We are the mothers of this world. And on the day we realise and recognise our potential, a lot of things will change.”

