Xolani Khumalo back at Moja Love after withdrawal of murder case

Xolani Khumalo has reversed course and returned to Moja Love after his charges were provisionally dismissed by Palm Ridge magistrates on Monday.

The murder case against Khumalo was dropped after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it needed to investigate the case further.

Khumalo, once the face of Moja Love’s hard-hitting show Sizok’thola, faced charges of murder, robbery, and malicious damage to property after the fatal confrontation.

The announcement on Monday comes after a July 2023 incident in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, where Khumalo and his crew were charged with assaulting Robert “Kicks” Varrie, a suspected drug dealer who later died.

His legal team, now led by legal eagle advocate Zola Majavu, has maintained his innocence, arguing that he was fulfilling a civic duty.

“I am not guilty, and the truth will prevail,” Khumalo said, echoing sentiments from fans who have stood by him, believing he was targeted for exposing drug lords.

Deceased ‘drug dealer’s’ family wants justice

However, Varrie’s family, still seeking closure, expressed frustration, insisting that others involved in the incident should also face scrutiny.

“We want justice for Robert,” a relative told Sunday World, highlighting the pain of their loss.

The station has since welcomed Khumalo back and said that his presence will help the channel’s efforts to raise awareness about drugs.

According to Livhuwani Dagada, the head of channel at Moja Love, Khumalo is well-known for his authentic and captivating on-air persona.

“We have seen how he has built a strong connection with the viewers nationwide,” said Dagada.

“His return will continue to strengthen the channel’s commitment to raising awareness of the plight of drugs and its impact in communities, in collaboration with law enforcement.”

Thrilling, explosive episodes in the pipeline

Khumalo, who is returning to film season four of Sizok’thola, the show that fights crime and the drug problem in communities, stated that he will be working with different law enforcement agencies nationwide to combat the drug problem.

“I am grateful to be back at Moja Love, a place that is home to me,” said Khumalo.

“I have had an opportunity to reflect, and I look forward to reconnecting with the amazing viewers and showcasing my talent to Mzansi.”

He said that the next season of Sizok’thola will feature thrilling and explosive episodes.

Although the programme is renowned for exposing drug dens and taking on suspected dealers, the 2023 incident completely upended Khumalo’s mission, resulting in his arrest and termination from Moja Love.

