For years, Yanga Ntshakaza, professionally known as Yanga Chief, has been celebrated as one of South African hip hop\u2019s most gifted storytellers, a lyricist whose music fuses deep cultural roots with the raw honesty of township dreams. Yet, despite his undeniable contributions to the game, the rapper admits there were moments he felt unseen and unappreciated. Speaking during a recent sit-down, Yanga reflected on what he calls one of the most unpredictable but fulfilling moments of his life and career. Finally feels appreciated \u201cLife is very unpredictable, you know?\u201d he said, pausing as though weighing his words. \u201cTo be sitting here today, feeling the kind of love I have received, it is different. Compared to other years, when I felt unappreciated or misunderstood, this moment feels special.\u201d Known for blending Xhosa heritage with sharp hip hop lyricism, Yanga Chief has often been the quiet force behind South Africa\u2019s biggest anthems. From working alongside industry giants like AKA to curating his own sound that celebrates African identity, his journey has been one of persistence and purpose. \u201cEvery room I have been in, I was always the younger guy, the one who is coming up,\u201d he explained. \u201cNow, it is weird because suddenly, I am the guy. But it makes you ask yourself, do I want to be like the others before me, or do I just want to continue being myself?\u201d Deep cultural connection\u00a0 That internal question seems to define this new chapter in Yanga\u2019s career. After spending time in the Eastern Cape, where he says he reconnected with his roots and clarity, he\u2019s more certain about who he is and where his music needs to go. \u201cFor me, I realised that spending more time with myself and my culture is where I need to be as a musician right now. I have worked with everyone, I have been in Joburg, I\u2019ve done all that. But now, I just want to be authentic. Maybe it is finally my turn. Maybe it is just the season, but I can\u2019t pretend to be something I\u2019m not.\u201d Yanga\u2019s artistry has always carried a message of homecoming. A refusal to let global hip hop culture erase African identity. \u201cWe were so forced to be American. But now, they have to come to us. They have to chase themselves through us. That is what hip hop means for me now: being able to be myself fully.\u201d Staying true to self Even in the face of self-doubt and feeling overlooked, Yanga continues to find strength in staying true to his story. \u201cI found a home in hip hop because it allowed me to be me,\u201d he said. \u201cThe more honest I am about who I am, the more love I get from the game. That\u2019s what keeps me going.\u201d Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content