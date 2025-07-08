‘You can’t afford me, what are you trying to achieve?’ Emtee slams Cruz Afrika

Influencer and versatile hip hop artist Cruz Afrika, real name Tshepo Modise, is seeking a fresh start, but his attempt to mend ties with Emtee has hit a wall.

Ahead of his single Tau, featuring a surprise Motswako rapper, and the Rustenburg Garden Festival on December 25 2025, Cruz is rebranding with a mature image and a call for peace with his former friend.

Their feud ignited in 2017 when banter turned toxic. Rumours around their late friend Swati’s death sparked conspiracy theories, implicating Cruz in an alleged Illuminati plot and dragging Emtee into the fray. The fallout was brutal. Cruz unleashed a diss track and social media tirades, shattering their bond despite past collaborations and unreleased tracks.

Now, Cruz wants to bury the hatchet. “I’ve grown up,” he says.

“My music is about uplifting people. I invited Emtee to perform at the Rustenburg Garden Festival, but he declined. I just want to make amends.”

In WhatsApp messages seen by Sunday World, Emtee dismissed the offer.

“I am cool my man. I don’t wanna do the show. Simple, and you can’t force me if I don’t want to. And on top of that, you can’t even afford me. So what are you trying to achieve because I’m definitely not performing even one song for that price,” he said.

Tau marks Cruz’s comeback after a two-year hiatus, during which he focused on his event company and other ventures.

“Fans demanded new music, and Tau is a mature version of me,” he said.

The single, paired with a mystery Motswako star, and his upcoming reality TV show, signal a bold rebrand.

The Rustenburg Garden Festival, a cornerstone of Cruz’s event business, will reflect his new vision. Though Emtee’s rejection stings, Cruz said he remains focused on growth and positivity. He hopes to inspire fans and eventually bridge the gap with his old friend.

