You don’t need talent to be a club host, says TV star Eva Modika

Reality television star and DJ Eva Modika has shared that she decided to stop club/event hosting because everyone is doing it these days. Also because artists don’t like sharing a poster with hosts.

Speaking to Sunday World, Modika said she started event/club hosting many years back and feels she outgrew it. Hence her decision to diversify into being a DJ.

Negative myths and beliefs about female DJs

“When I went into DJing, so many people had doubts and would say female DJs can’t play. I will be releasing my own music [an EP], which will feature some big artists and vocalists. The sound is international, and I play Afro-tech with a bit of African drums,” said Modika.

Modika said she loves amapian music genre. However, with every other female doing it, she wanted to be different. And she loved a quick and fast beat.

She believes that there is no gatekeeping in club hosting. The important thing is for a person to be able to bring the big spenders and make sure the club is packed.

No talent required to be a club host

“Most artists do not like club hosts because they sometimes get more money than them. I guess everyone noticed that club hosting has a lot of money. And you really don’t need any talent to be a host. You need to know your story to become a successful club host. It’s basically about who you are bringing.”

Her make-up range Pretty Much Beauty South Africa is currently available in Sandton City. She hopes to expand and make it accessible to everyone at different stores countrywide.

“The deal is sealed and we are going to distribute it in retail shops now, and we are going to take it to villages and townships. I feel like at first when I opened the shop I should have turned it into a salon. This is because it is located in a very private area.”

