Young Stunna bemoans not receiving platinum plaques for hit songs

With hits like Adiwele and Bopha, Amapiano sensation Young Stunna, real name Sandile Fortune Msimango, has captivated South Africa.

However, behind the 27-year-old’s rise to fame lies a story of grit, growth, and grappling with harsh homophobic labels like “gay” and “Down syndrome boy”.

In a candid social media post, the Daveyton-born artist shared his experience of overcoming personal attacks and navigating the challenging landscape of the music industry.

Young Stunna’s journey kicked off in Daveyton, where he earned his name as a teen spitting hip-hop rhymes.

By 2012, he’d switched to Amapiano, a move that led to his 2021 debut album, Notumato, and collaborations with giants like Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa.

Simnandi Records in the firing line

The superstar said he never received his platinum plaques for his hit songs Baxolele and Dlala Captain, but he only gets royalties for the two.

“There is a lot that we released from Simnandi Records, and when I tried to open up, fans said I must be grateful because they opened doors for me.

“Those songs are so important to me, but I kept quiet and kept pushing. I am healthy now and made peace, choosing forgiveness without anyone apologising,” he wrote.

The owner of Simnandi Records, DJ Jaivane, faced similar accusations from other artists like Record L Jones, Slenda Vocals, and Amu Classic & Kappie, who called out the record label for unpaid royalties.

In response to these broader criticisms, Jaivane took action by settling royalty debts with Record L Jones and Slenda Vocals.

On July 31, he posted on Instagram Stories, saying he was heading to Pretoria to pay the artists. Later, he shared a video confirming the payments and captioned it: “Payment settled, but the mood is awkward, yhoo.”

Choosing to keep silent

Young Stunna added that sometimes it is safe to speak out, but sometimes when people speak, they get silenced and forgotten.

“I fell in love with silence when I got introduced to the music system and business. I am good now,” he shared.

“I really think the only thing my brothers should do is keep pushing, keep making music, and take those small gigs.”

The Adiwele hitmaker encouraged artists who have been in the same situation to move forward with the pain.

“Talent is endless; no one is going to take the talent away from you. They can rob you and do whatever they want with your product, but talent remains golden.

“I have been called gay, a Down syndrome boy, etc., but I am still strong. I pray every day for strength, and I will never give up.”

