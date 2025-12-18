Young Stunna cancels several performances following knee injury

Amapiano star Sandile Msimango, popularly known as Young Stunna, has been forced to cancel a string of performances after sustaining a knee injury following what his team described as unprofessional and negligent conduct by an East London promoter.

In a statement issued this week by his management company, Lawk Communications, the award-winning musician confirmed that the incident, which occurred on December 15, resulted in an injury serious enough to require medical attention.

“Due to an incident resulting from unprofessional and negligent conduct by an East London promoter on December 15, 2025, I sustained an injury to my knee, and I am currently seeking medical attention,” the statement reads.

On medical advice, the Adiwele hitmaker said he would be unable to honour his scheduled performance commitments scheduled for December 16.

The affected shows include appearances at Lilian Ngoyi Stadium in Secunda (Mpumalanga), Vosloorus Stadium (Ekurhuleni), Hurricane Lifestyle in Katlehong (Ekurhuleni), Nkulee501 & Skroef28 Homecoming in KwaLichaba (Soweto), CSA Showground in Potchefstroom (North West), and Kroonpark Holiday Resort in Kroonstad (Free State).

Young Stunna issued an apology to event organisers, sponsors, and fans, saying he deeply regretted the inconvenience caused by the sudden cancellations.

“I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to event organisers, their sponsors, and most importantly, my supporters. Your understanding and continued support are greatly appreciated,” he said.

Booking enquiries are still open

The musician reassured fans that efforts are already underway to reschedule the affected performances.

“My team is currently working diligently to secure alternative dates for the affected performances, and I look forward to making it up to you very soon.”

Young Stunna, whose rise in the amapiano scene has been marked by chart-topping hits and packed shows across the country, thanked supporters for their patience, love, and unwavering support as he focuses on recovery.

No further details have been provided regarding the nature of the alleged negligence or the extent of the injury, but his management confirmed that booking enquiries remain open while he undergoes medical assessment.