YouTuber Anelisiwe Tshangana’s shattered by ‘difficult’ divorce

The well-known YouTuber Anelisiwe Tshangana has announced that she is divorcing her husband, Luthando Tshangana, in a startling admission that has shocked her fan base.

The news comes after months of speculation about their crumbling marriage.

The pair, who were once the pinnacle of couple goals on social media, were married in a lavish ceremony in 2022 and have two young children.

But beneath the glamour and glitz, their relationship was failing, and the main focus was on claims of Luthando’s extramarital affairs.

This week, Anelisiwe, who is well-known for her flashy lifestyle and viral content, addressed the split via a statement on Instagram.

Rumours about Luthando’s adultery

“After much consideration and reflection, my husband and I have made the difficult decision to separate and are currently in the process of divorcing,” she shared in an emotional post.

Although some people were surprised by the announcement, it came after rumours circulated about Luthando’s adultery.

During this turbulent time, Anelisiwe even accused some of her estranged husband’s alleged side partners of harassing her.

The Bloemfontein-based couple’s picture-perfect image was a staple on social media.

Anelisiwe trended for her bold fashion choices, famously rocking Balenciaga while performing makoti duties in the Eastern Cape.

Her decision to get a tattoo of Luthando’s name as a token of her love for him now acts as a bittersweet reminder of happier days.

Luthando, the director of Tshangana Attorneys, complemented her high-profile persona, and their union seemed unbreakable until now.

Anelisiwe’s resilience continues to inspire

In the statement, Anelisiwe acknowledged the shock her fans might feel.

“I want to assure you that I am doing my best to navigate this new chapter with grace and positivity,” she wrote, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support from her followers.

“Your kindness and compassion mean the world to me, and I am grateful to have you all by my side as I embark on this new journey.”

As Anelisiwe steps into this uncertain chapter, her resilience and poise continue to inspire.

The YouTuber’s candidness about her struggles has sparked conversations about the pressures of maintaining a public persona amid personal turmoil.

