Zahara’s family, friends vow to protest against planned tribute concert

The family of late Afro pop singer Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana has come forward to criticise Le's Occasions organising a Bo Zahara concert involving big stakeholders and not involving the Mkutukana family in the tribute to their daughter. Bo Zahara is a tribute concert for the late Loliwe singer taking place on December 13 2025 at Kuhle Lodge and Wedding Resort in Mooiplaats, Donkerhoek, outside Pretoria. Organiser says gig is independent The line-up includes boy-band The Muffinz, Sino Msolo, Nathi, Le Mpendulo, Phindile The Soul Provider, and KatieTheSingeR. The event organiser, Le Mpendulo Mahlangu from Le's Occasions, said the event was organised independently. "This is an independent tribute event produced by Le's Occasions. It is not officially affiliated with or endorsed by Zahara's family, estate, or record label," Mahlangu said. "The concert will bring together other black South African guitarists, who were inspired by Zahara, to continue to pave the way for future generations." Family unimpressed by snub Zahara's older sister Bandezwa Mkutukana has condemned event organisers for not involving her family. "We know nothing about this event. I am so shocked," she told Sunday World. "We are tired of people using Bulelwa's name to make a profit. Yes, she was loved by many. But you cannot host an entire tribute concert sponsored by the government and not include her family," Bandezwa said. "This is very disrespectful. These are big acts, meaning imali inkulu (big money) was allocated to whomever for this event. Either bayeyenza and the family benefits or they cancel it altogether. With all the logos in the flyers, it shows they have sponsors and they are getting funded. Meaning they are eating using my sister's name, and we are not benefiting a cent from it." Using Zahara's name for profit Bandezwa said this is an ongoing issue for their family. "It is not the first time her name has been used by event organisers in her supposed honour." She said over the weekend her family was visited by a group of ladies claiming to be visiting Zahara's family on her birthday. The Mtukutana family demands Le's Occasions cancel the event if it does not include the family's involvement. Zahara's former Personal Assistant, Lisa Gwengxeka, is demanding answers. "They must cancel or involve the family or the Zahara army will stage a protest." Planned protest against show The Zahara Army, made up of influencers, fans, and close friends of the late singer, plan to "boycott the event." "Unless her family is involved, we plan to make sure it doesn't go ahead. You cannot use her name and not include her family. No one knows anything about this. There is a logo from the Sports, Arts and Culture, as well as the City Of Tshwane. This means it's a serious event. All the artists on the line-up do not come cheap," Gwengxeka added. On November 9, the late East London singer would have turned 38 years old. Gwengxeka told Sunday World that she too knew nothing about the event. "I am quite close with the family, and they still get  me to do some work related to her brand. And I was not informed about it. It's disappointing to still be dealing with issues of people who don't respect her name even after her passing."