Zakes Bantwini launches foundation to empower youth, creatives

Grammy Award-winning musician and entrepreneur Zakhele “Zakes Bantwini” Madida officially launched the Zakes Bantwini Foundation at the luxurious Saxon Hotel on Friday evening, bringing together some of the country’s most influential figures from politics, business, and entertainment.

The glamorous black-tie event attracted high-profile guests, including Gayton McKenzie, Panyaza Lesufi, businessman Dr Sizwe Nxasana, media personalities Lerato Kganyago and Tbo Touch, as well as music duo Liquideep.

Also in attendance was his wife, singer and entrepreneur Nandi Madida, alongside rising Afro-house artist AzureDè.

The foundation aims to create opportunities for young South Africans through programmes focused on music, arts, education, sport, and entrepreneurship. It will provide mentorship, leadership development, industry training, and career-building opportunities for aspiring creatives and young leaders.

Speaking during the launch, Madida said the initiative was inspired by his own journey and the challenges many young people face when trying to break into the creative industry.

“This foundation is deeply personal to me because I understand what it means to dream big while lacking access and opportunity.

“We are building a platform that will empower young people to believe in their gifts, sharpen their skills, and create sustainable futures for themselves,” he said.

Several programmes planned

The foundation plans to introduce several programmes, including EmpowerHER workshops for women in music, sport, and the arts; a Youth Talent Incubator under Mayonie Productions; The Business of Music Summit; a Creative Arts Festival; and sports leadership and digital media training initiatives.

The organisation’s board includes businessman Saki Zamxaka, Thandeka Ndlovu, and Sindi Metsing, who will help steer the foundation’s long-term vision and impact.

The evening closed with Bantwini thanking supporters, board members, and luxury lifestyle company Quintessentially for helping bring the launch to life.

The foundation is also inviting partnerships and sponsorships to help expand its reach and impact in communities across South Africa.

On Monday Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Gayton McKenzie shared that he had the privilege of attending the launch

“What Zakhele is building here for our youth, women, creatives, and athletes is exactly the kind of work South Africa needs. I will walk this road with you as we proudly give back,” he wrote.

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