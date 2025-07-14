Zakes Bantwini parts ways with IMG Africa/Aline Agency

IMG Africa/Aline Agency on Monday announced the termination of its business relationship with acclaimed South African artist Zakes Bantwini.

According to the organisation, the decision, which was made after thoughtful deliberation, concludes a partnership that has left an indelible mark.

In a statement, Aline Agency expressed deep appreciation to all partners, affiliates, friends, and family who supported the collaboration.

“We have not managed or worked with Mr Madida for several months now, and it is our desire to formally clarify this to avoid any confusion regarding his representation or business,” reads the statement.

The agency celebrated the partnership’s remarkable achievements over its duration.

“Our collaboration was a powerful testament to African exceptionalism and the strength of meaningful alliances.

“It has been a privilege to contribute to numerous projects and initiatives that elevated the Zakes Bantwini brand, our business, and our team to international recognition.”

Aline Agency extended warm gratitude to those who made the partnership successful, particularly the fans and stakeholders.

Looking forward to the future

“To Zakes Bantwini, we offer our best wishes for his future endeavours and success in his new ventures,” reads the statement.

The split reflects mutual respect for the legacy created together.

In a post on X, just hours ago, Aline Agency remarked: “We take pride in the legacy we’ve built together, and we look forward to what the future holds.”

Led by CEO and founder Sibo Mhlungu, the agency clarified that no further comments or sponsorships/partnerships will be facilitated through IMG Africa/Aline or its CEO at this time.

It requested that further enquiries be directed to Zakes Bantwini.

This development follows months of speculation about the future of the high-profile alliance, which propelled Zakes Bantwini to global fame with his chart-topping tracks.

Aline Agency concluded by thanking its partners and the entertainment community for their understanding and signalling a positive outlook as they embrace this new chapter.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content