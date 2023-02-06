Zakes, Nomcebo and Kellerman bring home a Grammy

A collaboration between Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode has won South Africa another Grammy in the Best Global Music Performance category.

The prestigious event, held in Los Angeles on Sunday, was hosted by South Africa’s very own Trevor Noah.

Bantwini, who features on the award-winning song Bayethe, dedicated the award to his late parents, while Kellerman said it was a win for all South Africans.

This marks the fourth time Kellerman has won a Grammy award.

Took me 17 years to find my path, I have no words to express the emotions and grace that have come over me. This moment is owed to my late Mother & Father. I’m grateful Unkulu’ Nkulu uNumber 1!!!!

🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #roadtothegrammys pic.twitter.com/FLhi2OmzTT — Zakes Bantwini (@ZakesBantwiniSA) February 5, 2023

We won the Grammy for the Best Global Music Performance for our song ‘Bayethe’ Thank so much to everybody for all the support – this is for the whole of South Africa! Awesomeness @ZakesBantwiniSA @Nomcebozikode #africatotheworld #grammy #grammy2023 pic.twitter.com/qK31QPBHCl — Wouter Kellerman (@wouterkellerman) February 5, 2023

Beyonce’ made history again, bagging awards in four categories which took her Grammy awards tally to 32 in total.

She won in the Dance/Electronic Album category for Renaissance, Best R&B Song, Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Queen B, as she is affectionately known, dedicated her win to her “beautiful husband” and the “queer community for their love and for inventing the genre”.

The Best Solo Performance award went to Adele for the song Easy on Me, her 16th Grammy to date.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar won in the Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Album categories for his album Mr Morale & the Big Steppers, while Lizzo won the Record of the Year award for About Damn Time.

Watch the official video of Bayethe here:

