Zandie Khumalo puts on her producer shoes in new six-track EP

Singer Zandie Khumalo, who is the sister of popular musician Kelly Khumalo, released her six-track EP titled Ebantwini on November 14.

In the project, she opens up about her family hardships.

In Ebantwini, Zandie takes on the role of co-producer alongside music giants Mojalefa “Mjakes” Thebe, Lindani Gumede, and husband Mhlo Gumede.

During an interview with Sunday World on Friday, Zandie disclosed that her mom, Ntombi Khumalo, has also been included in the album, and this was her husband’s brainchild.

Gumede, who co-produced the album, held her hand and guided the singer through the journey as a producer.

Mom’s prayers keep family together

“I have been producing, but it is only now that I feel confident enough to own the title of co-producer,” she said. “My husband, who is a music marvel, has been wonderful in helping to guide me.”

Married with a son, the couple has been able to separate work and family life. “We are able to draw the line between work and family life,” she said.

Her mom opens her album with a four-minute prayer, making way for the six tracks that follow.

“My mom’s prayers have kept our family strong all these years. We usually start every family occasion with a prayer, and it made sense to allow her the honour to open my project with a prayer.

“The prayer simply means blessings for my EP and the strong connection that my family has with God; basically, it’s a symbol of how I was raised.”

Zandie told Sunday World that her new project is full of emotion and is deeply personal.

Meyiwa killed at Kelly’s home

The Khumalo family is currently involved in the ongoing investigation and trial into the death of Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, who was murdered on October 26, 2016.

Meyiwa, who was then Kelly’s lover, was shot and killed at the Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

During this 11-year trial, which is ongoing, Zandie and her family have been criticised. She expresses gratitude in her album for everything her family has gone through over the years.

“The song Emhlabeni speaks about God’s grace in my family and shows gratitude for the challenges we have overcome. It is a very personal song.”

She said every song is inspired by the events in her life. Her music style is Afro-pop mixed with Maskandi, Mbaqanga, and gospel.

Often she is compared to her sister, Kelly, but takes it as a compliment. “Who would not want to be compared to such a music powerhouse? It’s an honour and a compliment.”

