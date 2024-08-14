Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, the late veteran broadcaster and creator of the Crown Gospel Awards, will be laid to rest on Saturday. Mbokazi-Nkambule's memorial service will be held on Thursday at the GNF Durban station, where the public is welcome to attend and celebrate her life. Her funeral service will be held at the Durban International Convention Centre. Mbokazi-Nkambule passed away early on Monday at Parklands Hospital in Durban, a few months after receiving a lung cancer diagnosis in May. Rumours on social media The news about her health was shared by her husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule on\u00a0Ukhozi FM in May. This came about as a result of social media rumours regarding her health going viral after she missed her radio show. She made her debut in the media in the 1990s, having starred in the then-NNTV reality series Livewire. Mbokazi-Nkambule then started hosting talk shows and gospel music programmes on Ukhozi FM in Durban in 1995. She also worked as a news and current affairs presenter for SABC1 in 1997 and later presented a gospel music programme called Ihora Lokudumisa.\u00a0 Later, in 1999, she founded Mirror PR, a public relations firm. She also presented the SABC1 gospel programme Gospel Gold before taking over as producer in 2007. In addition to being well-known in the media, the Ukhozi presenter was also a mother to actress Yolanda Myeza, a child from a previous marriage. I could ask mom anything Yolanda revealed in an earlier, exclusive interview that her mother gave her the freedom to pursue the career of her choice. \u201cThe passion and love for the industry started at a very early age. By the time I got to high school, I already knew what I wanted to do," said Yolanda. "My mom was not in acting and when she did radio back then, I was not even born. "Her having knowledge about the industry did help because it opened my eyes a lot and gave me some sort of comfort. "I knew I could ask her anything about the industry and if she did not know something, luckily for me there are people she knows she referred me to.\u201d Also Read:\u00a0JUST IN | Ukhozi FM's Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule has died Condolences pour in for Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule Crown Gospel Awards are my idea, claims Mzwakhe Mbuli Actress Myeza says famous mom freed her to choose her path Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content