Zozibini Tunzi continues to empower women outside of pageants

Former Miss Universe 2019 winner, actress, and TV host Zozibini Tunzi recently wowed guests as the MC at the 5th Annual EmpoweringHER Seminar & Business Awards 2025 hosted by the Nomzamo Mbatha Lighthouse.

The EmpoweringHER took place at the Inanda Polo Club in Johannesburg under the theme “Women: The Boldest Strokes of Colour”.

The event featured three high-impact panels designed to inspire and provoke meaningful dialogue.

Dr Vumi Msweli, an award-winning global speaker and leadership coach, led a bold conversation with author and visionary African brand leader Thebe Ikalafeng.

They delved into the distinctions between mentorship and sponsorship, highlighting the individuals who genuinely create opportunities and assist women in securing their legitimate seats at the table alongside other delegates.

Zozibini on leadership

Poised, graceful, and self-assured, Zozibini shifts the feeling in any room that she enters.

Honoured to have been a part of the EmpoweringHER 2025 event and leading the conversations, she said hers was to always shine the light on self-love, women’s empowerment, and playing her part as a role model to young girls.

“I always hope that my presence in any room can inspire someone, especially young women,” she said.

“I always want people, and mostly young women, to know that whatever it is that they set their minds to, they can accomplish; it is absolutely attainable.

“Visibility, awareness, and tangible change are important when it comes to uplifting women. Events of this nature do exactly that.

“The more women rise and receive the necessary tools to reach their goals, the closer we are to realising the dream of a globally empowered woman.”

Women Empowerment

For Zozibini, being the first black South African to win the Miss Universe crown came with pressure that she has embraced, and she dedicated her life to imparting leadership skills in young women.

Today, she continues to live by the vows even outside of any beauty pageant. She is passionate about women’s empowerment and building future leaders.

“When a woman is empowered, that means everybody is empowered. The World Economic Forum reports that at the current rate, it will take approximately 123 years to achieve global gender equality.

“Therefore, I urge everyone to begin bridging that gap today. There is no time to waste; we all have a part to play, no matter the scale, and that is why I decided to be a part of the event. I want to offer my contribution to this incredible cause. “

Multi-talented

Gifted in motivational speaking and singing, she recently tried her hand at acting. Zozibini starred in the popular Netflix crime drama series Bad Influencer, portraying the role of rogue model and villain Naomi, who is highly competitive.

This antagonist presented a stark contrast to Zozibini, compelling her to set aside her personal emotions. She took the role with a conscious mind to teach.

“I was forced to put my values aside and focus on the character without judging some of her [Naomi’s] decisions.

“I watched the character traits of other actors and personalities to help me portray the role of a person like Naomi,” said the multi-talented Zozibini, who executed the role with conviction.

She said she chose the role because it was informative, for the same reasons she chose to be part of the EmpoweringHER 2025 summit.

“I understand the significance of my platform, and I strive to utilise it to foster positive change in discussions about empowerment and leadership for young women.”

“I hope that young women are also taking responsibility in furthering these conversations and equipping themselves with the right kind of knowledge.

“When that happens, it becomes a beautiful ripple effect because they, too, can pass the baton to the next generation of young women. That is the power of influence.”

