Zozibini Tunzi explores beauty through different hairstyles

Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, has been able to explore her beauty through different hairstyles.

Tunzi was recently announced as the new Dark and Lovely ambassador for the revolutionary product.

For almost 50 years, Dark And Lovely has pioneered innovation in care for Afro hair and now has introduced a serum to help stimulate hair.

Speaking about her hair journey with the Dark and Lovely Pro Collection, Tunzi said it aligns with her because growing up, she always wished she was that little girl on the box of the products.

“I have had such a long journey with my hair, from the short hair that I had that got me to win the Miss South Africa and Miss Universe,” Tunzi said

“Now I find myself redefining myself in different hairstyles.”

A very beautiful journey

She believes that it is important for black women to find themselves with their beautiful African hair.

“I am having a very beautiful journey with hair right now. When I had the short hair, I used to cut it a lot, and honestly did not pay attention to taking care of it.

“When I started growing my hair, I found out how important it was to nourish it and I started learning to take care of my hair.”

For someone who is starting off their hair journey, she said, she thinks the most important thing is confidence and what speaks to yourself.

“When I started off my hair journey, I got a lot of opinions from outside people about how I should present myself and what movements to do.

“But the most important thing about hair is feeling like you and the hair are one thing. Find whatever it is that makes you sparkle and shine because hair is part of who we are.”

