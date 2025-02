Media personality Nonkanyiso Conco’s upcoming podcast has left netizens wondering if she has anything else to offer besides being former president Jacob Zuma’s baby mama.

Conco is an award-winning TV presenter, SAFTA recipient, a producer and the founder of Conco Apparel as well as Conco Naturals. On Tuesday, 26 February, she announced her podcast. It is called Timelines with Conco and will premiere on Friday, 28 February.