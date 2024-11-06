ANALYSIS | MKP, EFF progressive alliance as good as dead

Only a fool has not taken notice that the relationship between the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) and EFF is at the crossroads and almost finished. Barely six months since it was established.

The events that have unfolded in the past two months or so, to those who bother to pay attention to detail, bear testimony. They confirm that the strategic Progressive Caucus that these two formed along with other very small parties is on the brink of collapse.

The Progressive Caucus alliance, headed by the two along with others such as ATM, was a brilliant tactical move. The move to consolidate the oppositions in parliament following the formation of the ANC and DA-led GNU.

Shivambu crossing to MKP started caucus cracks

But with the public spats that unfolded between MKP and EFF, there is little hope that the Progressive Caucus will survive. The spats have unfolded since the switching of sides by former EFF deputy president, now MKP national organiser Floyd Shivambu.

Leaders of both parties, Jacob Zuma and Julius Malema, appear to have endorsed the unnecessary cracks. These crack have formed over one man, Shivambu. And that makes matters worse in the caucus.

The cold war has culminated in certain leaders and members of both parties exchanging social media insults. They have also been bickering aimlessly on social media in the past few weeks.

For Zuma’s part, he has been asked on two occasions by this journalist about this issue. He was asked whether he has ever reached out to Malema since Floyd’s departure. He ducked that question. And he squashed it with his newfound gospel of “unity among progressives/black parties”.

Zuma evasive with answers on the caucus collapse

Even when the question was rephrased to align with his unity talk, Zuma could not answer. He could not explain how poaching EFF leaders should not be viewed as an attempt to destroy their ally.

This followed revelations by now MKP leader Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The former EFF member said that she was actively recruited by MKP while she was with the red berets.

But Zuma is not alone in this cold war. For the fingerprints of his counterpart Malema are all over the sad situation that characterises the two parties.

Anti-MKP sentiment within EFF

There are certain EFF leaders who, when they make political public pronouncements, you can almost tell with certainty that Malema approves.

The cohort of those that have been leading the anti-MKP charge in the past fortnight are all EFF leaders close to Malema. In all fairness, they are feeling antagonised by the poaching of their members by their supposed ally. You can connect the dots.

But for those still with doubts, the silence of both Zuma and Malema amid the ongoing barrage of insults between their members is very telling.

Zuma, Juju not doing anything about this

Responsible leaders would have long come out to call their members to order and declare an immediate ceasefire. Especially leaders who are committed to a project such as what was intended with the Progressive Caucus.

After all, we all know that both have absolute power in their parties, and their word is final.

But alas, the threat of Progressive Caucus collapse has become so bad. So bad that you are most likely to see MKP and EFF members attacking each other than their common enemy. The enemy being the GNU forces that are consolidating their grip on state power.

The Progressive Caucus was strategic to have a centralised approach to holding the GNU accountable. However, despite the move to form it, all hopes of this being a success have evaporated into thin air like steam.

Recently, a high-ranking EFF leader that this scribe engaged on the subject matter did not mince their words. The leader said that the reds were offended by MKP recruiting from their ranks.

Senior EFF leader confirms caucus problems

“We cannot be in bed in the Progressive Alliance with an MKP that is antagonising us softly,” complained the EFF high-ranking leader.

“What MKP is doing is tantamount to your friend who keeps complimenting your wife, and your wife nags you about your friend’s compliments every time you get home from work. Now, imagine a friend doing that after you let them into your house and trusted them, So much that you would leave them with your wife while you take a shower or something.

“That is where we are with the MKP, they have become that kind of a friend.”

My esteemed colleague, Aldrin Sampear, asked another EFF leader, Sinawo Thambo, about the matter. He asked if the two warring parties were still members of the Progressive Caucus. My colleague is obviously interested in the heightened tensions between MKP and EFF.

Thambo’s response was loaded: “Yes, we had a meeting just last week. Where it was clear that our relationship in parly must remain programme- and legislation-based.”

This is a departure from the charter of the Progressive Caucus upon formation. It states: “We shall mobilise and reach out to progressive formations of workers. To the landless, traditional, and religious leaders. And all progressive forces outside parliament. In a united action for the total liberation of all oppressed people in our country and the world.”

Formal EFF explanation confirms weakening of Progressive Caucus

From this “outside parliament” unity talk to confining the relationship to just inside parliament, issued-based at that, is what qualifies as sekusele inkani kuphela.

Otherwise, the writing is on the wall. The centre is not holding within the Progressive Caucus. And it appears it is only a matter of time before the divorce is formalised.

Zuma is intent on avenging himself on Malema. The latter was the face of the opposition to his administration. This was from 2013 until he left Union Building in 2018.

Malema, on the other side, is determined to be the last man standing against an old man who delivered him to political stardom.

In the process, the low income earners, unemployed, and black masses both leaders claim to represent will continue to suffer. This as the pro-capitalist markets at GNU take shape without a credible alternative.

